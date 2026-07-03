Amazon Early Prime Day deals are live! Grab up to 70% off on best-selling smartwatches with long battery life

Battery life remains one of the biggest factors when buying a smartwatch. A watch that needs charging every day can become more of a task than a convenience, especially if you use features like GPS, Bluetooth calling, health tracking and workout monitoring regularly. If you're planning to buy a smartwatch, the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 could be a good opportunity, as several models are expected to be available at lower prices.

These top smartwatches can last up to 20 days on a single charge.

Amazon Prime Day Sale starts on July 4, 2026 but the early deals are already live. If long battery backup is on your checklist, here are some smartwatches worth considering.

The Titan Crest combines a traditional watch design with smartwatch features. It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED Always-On display and a rotating crown for navigation. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and includes more than 100 sports modes. It also tracks heart rate and stress throughout the day. The battery is designed to last through multiple days of regular use, making it suitable for everyday wear. Shop now on Amazon Prime Day early deals.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED (Always-On) Battery Life Up to 5–7 days Water Resistance IP68 rating Sensors Heart Rate, SpO2, Auto Stress, Sleep Monitor Connectivity Bluetooth (SingleSync) Reasons to buy Vibrant AMOLED display Smooth functional crown Seamless Bluetooth calling Reasons to avoid No built-in GPS Basic health metrics Aluminum case scratches

The Motorola Moto Watch focuses on workout tracking with fitness technology from Polar. It features a 1.4-inch OLED Always-On display housed in an aluminium frame. Dual-frequency GPS helps improve route tracking accuracy during outdoor activities. The watch also monitors blood oxygen levels, workout performance and recovery. Under standard usage, Motorola claims the battery can last up to 13 days.

Specifications Display 1.4-inch OLED (Always-On) Battery Life Up to 13 days Water Resistance IP68 + 1 ATM Sensors L1/L5 Dual-band GPS, Heart Rate, SpO2, E-Compass, Nightly Recharge Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Reasons to buy Polar fitness insights Dual-frequency GPS Premium steel strap Reasons to avoid Android only No app store Sizable bezels

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{{^usCountry}} The boAt Lunar Atlas is designed for users who enjoy outdoor activities. It features a 1.39-inch HD display, a rotating crown and GPS tracking through the companion smartphone app. Health features include heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking, while the IP68 rating offers protection against dust and water. The smartwatch delivers up to 10 days of battery life, depending on usage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boAt Lunar Atlas is designed for users who enjoy outdoor activities. It features a 1.39-inch HD display, a rotating crown and GPS tracking through the companion smartphone app. Health features include heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking, while the IP68 rating offers protection against dust and water. The smartwatch delivers up to 10 days of battery life, depending on usage. {{/usCountry}}

Specifications Display 1.39-inch HD Display Battery Life Up to 10 days Water Resistance IP68 rating Sensors Heart Rate, SpO2, G-Sensor Connectivity Bluetooth (App-Powered GPS) Reasons to buy Rugged metallic body Highly affordable price Responsive crown control Reasons to avoid Lower resolution screen No onboard GPS Slow notification sync

Inspired by automotive styling, the GoBoult Mustang Muscle features a 2.01-inch curved display and a rotating gear-style crown and is available at a good discount on Amazon Prime Days Early Deals . It supports Bluetooth calling, offers more than 120 sports modes and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Users can also personalise the watch with different watch faces. The battery is rated to deliver up to seven days of use before requiring a recharge.

Specifications Display 2.01-inch HD 3D Curved Battery Life Up to 7 days Water Resistance IP68 rating Sensors Heart Rate, SpO2, Activity Tracker Connectivity Bluetooth Calling Reasons to buy Unique muscle design Massive curved screen Bright outdoor display Reasons to avoid Heavy structural build Unrefined software UI Basic companion app

The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro seamlessly bridges tactical adventure with executive style. It boasts an ultra-bright, 1.47-inch AMOLED screen pushing up to 3000 nits, ensuring exceptional outdoor legibility even under direct, harsh sunlight. This ruggedly handsome octagonal watch is packed with advanced tech, featuring the highly precise Sunflower Positioning System for trail mapping, on-demand ECG analysis, and specialised pro-level cycling tracking. Fully compatible with both iOS and Android, it completely redefines endurance by giving you the best battery life that lasts a phenomenal 21 days on a single charge.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying

1. Battery life based on your daily usage.

2. Display type and visibility in outdoor conditions.

3. Health and fitness tracking features you actually need.

4. GPS, Bluetooth calling and app compatibility.

5. Build quality, water resistance and software support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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