...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Amazon Early Prime Day deals are live! Grab up to 70% off on best-selling smartwatches with long battery life

Looking for a smartwatch that won't need frequent charging? These battery-focused options available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale are worth considering. 

Published on: Jul 03, 2026 12:00 pm IST
By Affiliate Desk
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Our Pick

Our Picks

Battery life remains one of the biggest factors when buying a smartwatch. A watch that needs charging every day can become more of a task than a convenience, especially if you use features like GPS, Bluetooth calling, health tracking and workout monitoring regularly. If you're planning to buy a smartwatch, the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 could be a good opportunity, as several models are expected to be available at lower prices.

These top smartwatches can last up to 20 days on a single charge.

Amazon Prime Day Sale starts on July 4, 2026 but the early deals are already live. If long battery backup is on your checklist, here are some smartwatches worth considering.

The Titan Crest combines a traditional watch design with smartwatch features. It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED Always-On display and a rotating crown for navigation. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and includes more than 100 sports modes. It also tracks heart rate and stress throughout the day. The battery is designed to last through multiple days of regular use, making it suitable for everyday wear. Shop now on Amazon Prime Day early deals.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED (Always-On)
Battery Life
Up to 5–7 days
Water Resistance
IP68 rating
Sensors
Heart Rate, SpO2, Auto Stress, Sleep Monitor
Connectivity
Bluetooth (SingleSync)

Reasons to buy

Vibrant AMOLED display

Smooth functional crown

Seamless Bluetooth calling

Reasons to avoid

No built-in GPS

Basic health metrics

Aluminum case scratches

The Motorola Moto Watch focuses on workout tracking with fitness technology from Polar. It features a 1.4-inch OLED Always-On display housed in an aluminium frame. Dual-frequency GPS helps improve route tracking accuracy during outdoor activities. The watch also monitors blood oxygen levels, workout performance and recovery. Under standard usage, Motorola claims the battery can last up to 13 days.

Specifications

Display
1.4-inch OLED (Always-On)
Battery Life
Up to 13 days
Water Resistance
IP68 + 1 ATM
Sensors
L1/L5 Dual-band GPS, Heart Rate, SpO2, E-Compass, Nightly Recharge
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to buy

Polar fitness insights

Dual-frequency GPS

Premium steel strap

Reasons to avoid

Android only

No app store

Sizable bezels

Specifications

Display
1.39-inch HD Display
Battery Life
Up to 10 days
Water Resistance
IP68 rating
Sensors
Heart Rate, SpO2, G-Sensor
Connectivity
Bluetooth (App-Powered GPS)

Reasons to buy

Rugged metallic body

Highly affordable price

Responsive crown control

Reasons to avoid

Lower resolution screen

No onboard GPS

Slow notification sync

Inspired by automotive styling, the GoBoult Mustang Muscle features a 2.01-inch curved display and a rotating gear-style crown and is available at a good discount on Amazon Prime Days Early Deals . It supports Bluetooth calling, offers more than 120 sports modes and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Users can also personalise the watch with different watch faces. The battery is rated to deliver up to seven days of use before requiring a recharge.

Specifications

Display
2.01-inch HD 3D Curved
Battery Life
Up to 7 days
Water Resistance
IP68 rating
Sensors
Heart Rate, SpO2, Activity Tracker
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling

Reasons to buy

Unique muscle design

Massive curved screen

Bright outdoor display

Reasons to avoid

Heavy structural build

Unrefined software UI

Basic companion app

The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro seamlessly bridges tactical adventure with executive style. It boasts an ultra-bright, 1.47-inch AMOLED screen pushing up to 3000 nits, ensuring exceptional outdoor legibility even under direct, harsh sunlight. This ruggedly handsome octagonal watch is packed with advanced tech, featuring the highly precise Sunflower Positioning System for trail mapping, on-demand ECG analysis, and specialised pro-level cycling tracking. Fully compatible with both iOS and Android, it completely redefines endurance by giving you the best battery life that lasts a phenomenal 21 days on a single charge.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying

1. Battery life based on your daily usage.

2. Display type and visibility in outdoor conditions.

3. Health and fitness tracking features you actually need.

4. GPS, Bluetooth calling and app compatibility.

5. Build quality, water resistance and software support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
smartwatches
Home / Technology / Amazon Early Prime Day deals are live! Grab up to 70% off on best-selling smartwatches with long battery life
Home / Technology / Amazon Early Prime Day deals are live! Grab up to 70% off on best-selling smartwatches with long battery life
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.