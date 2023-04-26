Elon Musk earns millions just from Twitter. You could too by…

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently revealed that he has nearly 24,700 subscribers on the microblogging platform, which earns him at least ₹80 lakh per month. On Tuesday, he shared a screenshot showing the number of people who pay $4 or ₹330 per month to subscribe to his exclusive content. Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China (File Photo)(REUTERS)

The Twitter Creator Subscription programme was launched as part of Musk’s revamping of the platform since his takeover. It allows digital creators to monetize the platform by selling their content. His tweet explained how the programme can be utilised by creators pushing out quality content. "Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform. Just tap on Monetization in settings,” he wrote.

Musk is also the most followed person on Twitter with 136.5 million followers. The Twitter boss’ Super Followers have access to his discussions hosted on Spaces and will also be privy to ‘ask me anything’ sessions, he had announced earlier.

A Twitter user Alex Cohen did the math and posted that Musk makes roughly $1.2 million a year "in passive income". He added, "It's literally this simple to achieve financial independence and retire early." With 14 Twitter subscribers, Cohen said that he gets $70 per month. "This is almost enough to give every US Citizen a million dollars," he wrote.

The Monetization feature is now limited to users in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, EU, UK, and EEA as per the website. However, irrespective of region, people can choose to be subscribers. You can select the profile icon on the top left corner, tap on Professional Tools at the bottom of the screen to get to the Monetization option and then click on Subscriptions.

Recently, his crackdown on legacy blue ticks had caused chaos on the platform as people who chose not to pay for Twitter Blue lost the coveted verified tag. The premium service costs ₹900 per month for Android and iOS users and ₹650 per month on the web in India. However, accounts with over a million followers and certain celebrities got their blue check marks back soon after. The paid plan was initiated by Musk to generate new revenue sources aside from advertising.

