Elon Musk introduces XChat with similar features to WhatsApp- Details

Elon Musk has introduced a new chat interface for the X app ( formerly Twitter), which will now be called XChat. The XChat is the in-app direct messaging feature, which will enable users to communicate with friends and followers seamlessly, similar to how we do on WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram DMs, and others. On Sunday, Musk shared an X post revealing the XChat with advanced features such as Bitcoin-style encryption, disappearing messages, and cross-platform audio/video calls. This new DM feature could compete with several instant messaging platforms, and could also transform the way we use messaging on the platform. XChat will be rolled out to X users soon. Know about its features.(AFP)

Also read: Airtel introduced new OTT entertainment packs in India for prepaid users- Details

What is XChat, and how does it work

XChat is the new direct messaging DM feature of the X app with additional features. While, DM feature was already available on the platform, but Musk has planned to revamp the feature with a new version called XChat. This new DM version is currently available to a limited users for best testing and is said to roll out to everyone this week. In the X post, Musk said that XChat includes a “whole new architecture” with “Bitcoin-style encryption” to keep chats private. However, the encryption term is raising security concerns among users since Bitcoin is not described to be encrypted.

Also read: WhatsApp Web to bring voice and video call features soon for users - All details

As mentioned above, XChat includes WhatsApp-like features such as vanishing messages, file sharing, video and audio calling, encrypted messaging, and more. Therefore, X’s DM feature is getting a significant makeover with additional features and enhanced security. This new move showcases Musk's vision to transform the X from a microblogging platform to a more versatile day-to-day usage.

Who can use XChat?

Well, it's currently on beta testing, and it will soon be rolled out to X’s paid subscribers. However, to use advanced XChat features, users may have to get the subscription version of the app to communicate with friends and family. As of now, it is unclear if XChat will be rolled out to free-tier users with limited features. Therefore, we may have to wait for official announcements to know how Elon Musk plans to transform the X app for everyday usage. Additionally, it will also be quite interesting to see how the new features compete with other messaging platforms that are currently running for free for the users.

Mobile Finder: Apple iPhone 16 LATEST specs, features, and price