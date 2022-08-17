Elon Musk jokes about buying Man Utd: A look at his other irreverent tweets

Elon Musk on Tuesday created an uproar on social media after tweeting that he was buying the English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United FC, only to clarify later that he was just joking. The billionaire tech boss has a history of posting irreverent posts on Twitter.

Musk's joke of buying the English football club came days after the Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) said that he would create his own social media platform – X.com – if the Twitter deal did not close.

Such tweets of Elon Musk, dating back to 2015, have left Twitter and its users flabbergasted.

Here is the list of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's irreverent tweets:

2022

August 9: Amid his ongoing feud with Twitter, Musk said he would create his own social media platform- X.Com. This was in reply to a query from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, who asked whether Musk would create his social platform if the Twitter deal did not come through.

May 13: "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk tweeted in May, later stating that Twitter withheld information about such accounts.

April 27: Days after Musk and Twitter agreed on a deal, the former tweeted "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in." The original recipe of one of the most-sold soft drinks in the world did have cocaine. Even though Musk's tweet was an apparent joke, he received criticism from several Twitter users.

2020

July 5: In an apparent dig at people who were shorting Tesla's stock, Musk tweeted "Limited edition short shorts now available at http://Tesla.com/shortshorts." A report by news agency Reuters said the 'Short Shorts', which featured gold trim and 'S3XY' in gold across the back, were priced at $69.420 apiece.

July 4: Musk extended his support to Kanye West when the world-famous rapper announced he was running for the President of the United States. "You have my full support!" Musk tweeted. However, Kanye withdrew his bid to run as President.

May 1: "Tesla stock price is too high imo (sic)," Musk tweeted. Following his tweet, shares of the automotive company tumbled 9%.

2019

January 3: "There are no coincidences," Elon Musk tweeted as he shared a picture of late American astronaut Neil Armstrong whose caption said, “Neil Armstrong was the first person to land on the moon. 'Neil A.' Backwards is Alien.”

On January 4, 2019, the Tesla CEO tweeted, “Evian, the first bottled water, is naive spelled backwards.”

The two tweets of Musk came months after a story in 2018 claimed that former American astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was with Neil Armstrong in the Apollo 11 moon mission in 1969, saw aliens during his voyage to the moon. However, this claim was debunked.

2018

August 7: "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," Musk tweeted. However, a report by Reuters said he was not close to taking Tesla private and had not lined up financing, and the number 420 is closely associated with marijuana use. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission went on to sue Musk, saying he had misled investors.

April 1: On April Fool's day, Elon Musk tweeted Tesla had gone completely bankrupt. The company's shares fell 5.1% the following day.

2017

July 25: Hitting out at Facebook's chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg, who downplayed Musk's warnings about the danger of artificial intelligence, the Tesla CEO said, "I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited."

2015

March 12: "The rumour that I'm building a spaceship to get back to my home planet Mars is totally untrue," Musk tweeted.

