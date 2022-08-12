Elon Musk shares glimpse of his social media platform amid Twitter feud

Elon Musk has now dropped another bombshell amid his feud with social media giant Twitter. The Tesla CEO has shared a teaser of his new social media website named ‘X.com’ .



A Twitter said that Musk filed a total of six Form 4s, a document which is filed before the Securities Exchange Commission in case of a a material change in the holdings of company insiders.



The user named Sawyer Merritt added that Musk in the filing claimed he sold 7.9 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion. When asked if he was done selling, Musk replied, "Yes. In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock."

It was then a Twitter user with name ‘Tesla owners Silicon Valley’ asked,"Have you thought about creating your own social platform? If Twitter deal doesn’t come through?". To which Musk shared the URL of his website ‘X.com’.

A few days ago, Musk had sued the microblogging site, accusing it of fraud over his aborted $44 billion buyout. Musk claimed Twitter held back critical information and misled his team about the size of his user base, AP reported.



Musk has alleged that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of securities law in Texas.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk had offered to buy Twitter but later backed out of the deal claiming that the social media giant was infested with larger number of ‘spam bots' and fake accounts than disclosed.

