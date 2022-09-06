Elon Musk's fresh jibe at Twitter amid legal feud, says ‘And 90% of my…’

Tesla founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk has once again hit out at Twitter amid his legal battle with the social media platform. The billionaire shared a screenshot of comments on his post and tweeted, “And 90% of my comments are bots.”“Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. Tolkien is turning in his grave,” he tweeted further.Musk has been involved in a bitter legal feud with Twitter, after he backed out of the $44 billion buyout deal. Both the Tesla founder and the microblogging platform have sued each other at the Delaware court in US, with the high-stakes legal battle set to begin on October 17.ALSO READ: Elon Musk wants to delay Twitter trial till November | Here's whyMusk has alleged that Twitter undercounted its fake and spam accounts, and said that the social media platform withheld crucial information thereby misleading his team about its true user base.

On August 31, Musk and Twitter hurled more accusations at each other in the latest round of legal filings. The billionaire filed more paperwork, this time based on an information in a whistleblower complaint filed by the social media giant's former head of security, AP reported. Twitter hit back calling Musk's attempt as invalid and wrongful.

Peiter Zatko, the former head of security who was fired by Twitter earlier this year, alleged in his complaint to US officials that the social media platform misled the regulators about its ‘poor cybersecurity defences’ and its ‘negligence’ in trying to root out fake accounts.

Zatko had received a subpoena from Musk's team compelling him to testify ahead of the courtroom battle. His lawyers said in a statement that the ex-Twitter head of security did not make his whistleblower disclosures to the appropriate government bodies to benefit Musk or harm Twitter, but to protect the American public and the Twitter shareholders.

