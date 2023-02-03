Home / Technology / Elon Musk to share Twitter advertisement revenue. But the catch is…

Elon Musk to share Twitter advertisement revenue. But the catch is…

Published on Feb 03, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Elon Musk didn’t specify how much of the ad revenue Twitter would be sharing. He has been working to improve reception for the company’s premium product.

Bloomberg | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Twitter Inc. will start showing ads in the replies to tweets and sharing some of the revenue with the tweet’s writer, according to site owner Elon Musk.

The catch: In order to be eligible to receive a share of the revenue, someone ha s to be a subscriber to the premium version, called Twitter Blue. That costs $8 a month.

Musk didn’t specify how much of the ad revenue Twitter would be sharing. He has been working to improve reception for the company’s premium product. He also is aiming to win back advertisers who paused or stopped spending as much after he took over the company in October.

