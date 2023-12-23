close_game
News / Technology / EU launch pushes Meta's Threads to top of Apple's most downloaded apps: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 23, 2023 09:06 AM IST

On December 20, six days after debuting in the EU, Threads became the most downloaded app on the App Store, and has been no.1 since then, the report said.

Meta's Threads, a rival to Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) launched in July, is currently the most downloaded app in Apple's App Store in the US, and the social network's recent arrival in the European Union (EU), it appears, pushed it to the top, the Business Insider has reported.

Meta's Threads app (Image courtesy: Meta)
As per the report, Threads, which debuted in the EU on December 14, was ranked in the top 5 on the App Store in recent weeks. Following its launch in the 27-nation bloc, however, the platform surged to second, just behind Temu, a marketplace for discounted goods.

Finally, on December 20, the text-based service, developed by a team of engineers at Meta-owned Instagram, moved to the first place and has stayed there since then.

On Google's Play Store, meanwhile, the X competitor is the fifth most-downloaded free app.

Threads, Instagram among most downloaded from App Store

The Business Insider report further stated that along with Threads, Instagram too is among the top 10 most downloaded apps from the App Store; a year ago, no Meta-owned social network featured in Apple's top ten downloads.

Also, over the past three months, there has been a steady rise in Threads' user base, the website noted. While daily active users have grown 17% to just under 35 million people, and monthly active users are up 27% to just under 140 million people, total downloads since launch are 445 million, it said citing data from Apptopia.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

