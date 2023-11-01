Facebook's Meta banned from using personal data for ad targeting in Europe
Nov 01, 2023 07:54 PM IST
European Data Protection Board has adopted binding decision that will ban Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram, from using personal data for targeted advertising.
The European Data Protection Board said Wednesday it had adopted a binding decision that will result in Facebook and Instagram owner Meta being banned from using the personal data of user for targeting advertisements.
The order will "impose a ban on the processing of personal data for behavioural advertising on the legal bases of contract and legitimate interest across the entire European Economic Area," the EDPB said in a statement posted on its website.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
