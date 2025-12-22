Fake RTO e-challan scam sees major spike, cyber police issue warning

A fresh surge in cyber fraud cases linked to fake RTO e-challans has put residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on high alert, with victims losing lakhs of rupees after clicking malicious links sent to their phones. Cyber police have warned that scammers are increasingly exploiting public familiarity with digital traffic fines to gain access to smartphones and siphon money from bank accounts. In recent days alone, a Pune resident reportedly lost ₹ 5 lakh.(HT photo)

According to officials, fraudsters are circulating messages that closely resemble official traffic violation notices. These alerts typically claim that an unpaid challan has been issued for offences such as overspeeding or signal jumping. To add urgency, the messages include a link or an attached file, urging recipients to act quickly to avoid penalties or legal trouble.

Police say the moment a user clicks the link or downloads the attachment, malware is installed on the phone. This allows cybercriminals to remotely control the device, access banking applications, intercept OTPs, and even take over WhatsApp accounts. In recent days alone, a Pune resident reportedly lost ₹5 lakh, while another victim from Pimpri-Chinchwad was cheated of over ₹2 lakh through the same method.

How the fake RTO challan scam works

Investigations have revealed that many victims received an APK file labelled something like “RTO Traffic Challan.apk” on WhatsApp. The message usually claims the file contains details of pending traffic fines. Once installed, the malware grants attackers deep access to the phone, including personal data, contacts, and financial apps.

After gaining control, scammers often hijack WhatsApp to forward the malicious file to other contacts, helping the scam spread rapidly. In some cases, they attempt more advanced steps such as requesting a new e-SIM, changing registered mobile numbers and email IDs, and initiating unauthorised transactions through internet banking.

Cases reported in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

In one case reported from Pune’s Sinhagad Road area, a resident received a WhatsApp message on December 5 claiming unpaid traffic fines, followed by a phone call from someone posing as an RTO official. Trusting the communication, he followed the instructions and lost ₹5 lakh.

In another incident from Chinchwad, a 45-year-old man downloaded a similar APK file after receiving a challan alert. Shortly after, he lost access to his phone and ₹2.49 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account.

Cyber police have noticed a worrying pattern, with many such messages being sent late on Fridays or during public holidays. “Fraudsters deliberately target people on weekends and holidays when it is harder to immediately block transactions or get bank support,” said Senior Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Station.

How to stay safe from fake e-challan messages

Police and transport officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow basic digital safety practices. Users should never download APK files received via WhatsApp or SMS, as government departments do not send application files directly. Traffic challans should always be verified only through official platforms such as the Parivahan e-Challan website or by contacting the traffic police or RTO directly.

People are also advised to avoid opening links or attachments from unknown numbers. If a suspicious file has already been downloaded, experts recommend immediately turning off mobile data and Wi-Fi, uninstalling the app, and considering a factory reset of the device.

Cyber police have appealed to residents to report such messages promptly to the cyber crime helpline or their nearest cyber police station, stressing that quick reporting can help prevent further losses and disrupt fraud networks.