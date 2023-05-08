This company is offering $1000 to watch all movies for Fast and Furious. But why?

A US firm claims to be offering $1000 for binge-watching all ten Fast & Furious films, including the upcoming Fast X release on May 19. Yes, what you heard is true. Yet why? We inform you. Fast and Furious 8 still.

FinanceBuzz, a company that offers financial advice, including car insurance, says it intends to compile a list of car accidents in Fast and Furious films to see if the frequency of accidents has increased or decreased during the franchise's history. They invite viewers to contribute to this analysis.

"Ahead of the upcoming release of Fast X on May 19, we’re looking for someone to watch all 10 movies in the Fast & Furious franchise. That’s more than 20 hours of the NOS-fuelled saga, during which you’ll track damages from all the car crashes," the company's statement reads.

Get paid for counting car crash scenes in movies!

FinanceBuzz is a company that helps people decide on vehicle insurance.

"We wondered — what would that kind of driving (Fast and Furious movie type) do to your auto insurance costs?" states the statement. To find out, the company is compiling a list of movie accidents. They want to see if the number of wrecks in these actions has increased or decreased over the course of the franchise.

The offer and the prize

This is a US-only deal, and if you are a movie buff, particularly a Vin Diesel fan, fill out the form before it expires on May 19. If you are chosen, you will receive $1,000 for finishing the movie marathon, plus $100 to cover any streaming costs, movie tickets, and refreshments.