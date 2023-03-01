FIFA 23 Ultimate Team set to excite fans with the return of Fantasy FUT promo: Release date and details revealed

Fans of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team are eagerly anticipating the return of the popular Fantasy FUT promo, which is set to launch soon with new and special cards that players can obtain through objectives and SBCs. The promo's appearance has been confirmed by EA Sports, which revealed its release date through the loading screen in the game.

According to the announcement, the Fantasy FUT promo will start on March 3, which is just around the corner. The promo's release time is set for 6:00 pm UK Time, following the usual cycle that EA Sports has always followed with its promos. Players in the US can expect new cards to become available starting at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, while players in India can access the promo from 11:30 pm IST onwards.

While EA Sports has not teased any of the cards that will be included in the promo, rumours are already circulating on social media, suggesting that the promo will feature two teams and a new set of Heroes. However, readers are advised to wait for the official release to get accurate information about all the upcoming cards.

With less than 72 hours remaining, players are counting down the hours to the promo's release and anticipating the new features and cards that it will bring to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.