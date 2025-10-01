Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Flash Sale! Get the best LED TVs at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival and save up to 65% on top brands

ByIqbal
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival flash sale gives up to 65% off on best LED TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG and more.

Product Rating Price

Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32V35RP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV View Details checkDetails

₹32,249

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips 190 cm (75 inch) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75PQT8100/94 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VW 109 cm (43 inches) OptimaX Series Full HD Smart QLED Android TV VW43AQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VU 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43GLOQLED25 View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) OLED B4 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B46LA View Details checkDetails

₹89,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDGGR2851AD View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MB-FIN View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E5Q Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 32E5Q View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier 80cm (32) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV LE32W400G -N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Pro QLED Series Smart TV L32MB-APIN View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE81AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹58,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E7Q PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7Q PRO View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6C View Details checkDetails

₹64,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹87,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹35,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65M550NP View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹124,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71K View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VW 190 cm (75 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW75GQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹53,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips 190 cm (75 inch) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75PQT8100/94 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75E7Q (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹65,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TOSHIBA 189 cm (75 inches) M450RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75M450RP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹73,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival brings you a flash sale packed with unmatched offers on the best LED TVs and smart TVs. Save up to 65% and bring home technology designed for superior entertainment. Amazon Sale 2025 showcases discounts on popular screen sizes including 32-inch, 43-inch, 55-inch, and 75-inch models, perfect for every type of home. From powerful sound output to lag-free streaming and vibrant displays, these TVs deliver excellent performance while enhancing your interiors with their modern designs.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab up to 65% off on the best LED TVs
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab up to 65% off on the best LED TVs

If you have been planning to upgrade your TV, this Great Indian Festival makes it affordable and rewarding. Hurry and explore Amazon’s flash sale offers before stock runs out. These deals on the best LED TVs are designed to bring you premium quality without the premium price tag.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

The 43-inch segment continues to be a popular choice for households seeking the perfect balance between size, features, and affordability. The best LED TV options in this range deliver Full HD or 4K resolution, excellent picture clarity, and vibrant colours. Many models also include HDR support and strong audio performance, ensuring an enjoyable home theatre-like setup. As smart TV platforms improve, buyers can access OTT apps, voice assistants, and screen mirroring for enhanced convenience. During the ongoing Amazon sale 2025, top brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL are giving attractive offers, making it the right moment to upgrade your living room or bedroom. Compact yet powerful, 43-inch TVs bring both style and performance into modern homes.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best 55 inch TVs

For those who enjoy a cinematic experience at home, 55-inch TVs strike the right balance of scale and viewing comfort. The best LED TV models in this category often support 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and immersive audio technology, turning everyday entertainment into a theatre-like setup. Smart TV capabilities bring streaming platforms, voice control, and connectivity options that make viewing more interactive. Amazon sale 2025 is expected to feature exciting discounts on premium 55-inch TVs from leading brands like Sony, LG, and Xiaomi. Buyers can look forward to slim bezels, sleek designs, and energy-efficient panels.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best 32 inch TVs

A 32-inch TV remains a popular choice for smaller spaces, offering functionality without compromising on quality. The best LED TV options in this range feature HD Ready or Full HD resolution, crisp visuals, and decent audio performance, making them suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, or compact living areas. Smart TV features now come standard, offering OTT apps, screen sharing, and Wi-Fi connectivity. These TVs are also energy-efficient and easy to set up. During Amazon sale 2025, buyers can expect attractive offers on 32-inch TVs from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, and OnePlus. Their compact size makes them versatile, fitting well in secondary spaces while still delivering an engaging viewing experience.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best 65 inch TVs

Large-screen viewing reaches another level with 65-inch TVs, offering a cinematic experience at home. The best LED TV options in this category boast 4K or even 8K resolution, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos sound for true immersion. Smart TV platforms provide quick access to apps, gaming modes, and seamless voice control. During Amazon sale 2025, premium 65-inch TVs from Sony, Samsung, and LG will likely feature attractive price drops, making it an exciting time to buy. These TVs are perfect for large living rooms, providing stunning clarity and vibrant detail that make movies, sports, and gaming more enjoyable. Slim bezels and premium designs add to their appeal, blending technology with elegance.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best 75 inch TVs

Stepping into the premium zone, 75-inch TVs bring a truly theatre-like experience into homes. The best LED TV models at this size often feature cutting-edge display technologies, 4K or 8K resolution, high refresh rates, and cinematic audio enhancements. Smart TV platforms take entertainment further, offering AI-based recommendations, OTT access, and multi-device connectivity. The Amazon sale 2025 is the ideal event to purchase a 75-inch TV, as leading brands will feature price cuts that make these high-end models more accessible. Designed for spacious living rooms, these TVs transform everyday entertainment into a grand spectacle. From intense sports action to immersive gaming, the scale and clarity are unmatched. Investing in a 75-inch smart TV ensures the best combination of luxury, performance, and innovation, making it a top-tier addition to any modern home setup.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

  • Are LED TVs energy-efficient?

    Yes, LED TVs consume less power than plasma or older LCD TVs, making them more cost-effective for long-term use.

  • Do LED TVs support 4K resolution?

    Many LED TVs support 4K Ultra HD, delivering sharper visuals, enhanced detail, and richer colours compared to Full HD models.

  • Is an LED TV good for gaming?

    LED TVs with high refresh rates and low input lag are great for gaming, offering smooth visuals and responsive performance.

  • Can LED TVs connect to Wi-Fi?

    Smart LED TVs support Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling streaming apps, screen mirroring, and online browsing directly from the TV.

  • Is HDR available in LED TVs?

    Yes, many LED TVs feature HDR technology for better contrast, brightness, and colour depth in supported content.

  • Do LED TVs support Bluetooth connectivity?

    Several modern LED TVs include Bluetooth, allowing wireless pairing with headphones, speakers, and controllers.

