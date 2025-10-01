Flash Sale! Get the best LED TVs at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival and save up to 65% on top brands
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 05:00 pm IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival flash sale gives up to 65% off on best LED TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details
|
₹31,999
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32V35RP (Black) View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV View Details
|
₹32,249
|
|
|
Philips 190 cm (75 inch) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75PQT8100/94 View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
VW 109 cm (43 inches) OptimaX Series Full HD Smart QLED Android TV VW43AQ1 View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN View Details
|
₹19,499
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹25,490
|
|
|
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
VU 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43GLOQLED25 View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black) View Details
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) OLED B4 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B46LA View Details
|
₹89,490
|
|
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹55,990
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDGGR2851AD View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MB-FIN View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E5Q Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 32E5Q View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Haier 80cm (32) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV LE32W400G -N (Black) View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Pro QLED Series Smart TV L32MB-APIN View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹58,990
|
|
|
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E7Q PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7Q PRO View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
|
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6C View Details
|
₹64,490
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹87,990
|
|
|
VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1 View Details
|
₹35,999
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL View Details
|
₹74,990
|
|
|
Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold) View Details
|
₹57,990
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65M550NP View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
|
₹124,990
|
|
|
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71K View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹77,990
|
|
|
VW 190 cm (75 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW75GQ1 View Details
|
₹53,999
|
|
|
Philips 190 cm (75 inch) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75PQT8100/94 View Details
|
|
|
|
Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75E7Q (Black) View Details
|
₹65,999
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 189 cm (75 inches) M450RP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75M450RP (Black) View Details
|
₹73,699
|
|
View More Products