Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings must-have dishwashers for every modern kitchen
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 10:00 am IST
Shop top-rated dishwashers from popular brands like Bosch, LG, IFB, and more during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 with attractive offers and deals.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest discountMIDEA 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher (MDWTT0802D(B) IN, Black, 6 wash programs, Portable, anti-bacterial filter & Intensive 70 degree wash for Ultra Hygiene, 24 Hour Delay Timer) View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
Budget friendlyMIDEA 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher (MDWPF1301F(B)IN, Black,7 wash program, Child Lock, Extra Dry & Intensive 70 degree wash, A++ Energy Efficient,Delay Timer, Half Load, Adjustable Basket) View Details
|
|
|
|
Faber 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher | 6 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Adjustable Racks, Salt & Rinse Aid Indicators | 5Yr Rust-Through Protection | FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black View Details
|
₹27,482
|
|
|
IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details
|
|
|
|
Wi-Fi enabledBosch Series 6 14 Place Settings Free-standing Dishwasher (SMS6IKI01I, 60 cm, Brushed Steel, Anti-Fingerprint, Wi-Fi Enabled, EcoSilence Drive) View Details
|
₹47,600
|
|
|
Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GI01I, Silver, Glass Protection Technology) View Details
|
₹43,850
|
|
|
High capacityIFB 15 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune VX15, Dark Silver, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details
|
₹41,890
|
|
|
Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GW01I, White, Glass Protection Technology) View Details
|
₹41,500
|
|
|
LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer with TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled (DFB424FP, Silver, Inverter Direct Drive Motor) View Details
|
₹51,240
|
|
|
Carysil DW-04 Free Standing Dishwasher, A+ Energy Class, 8 Place Setting, 6 Wash Programs, Electronic Control Display, Water Consumption 8Ltr/cycle, 49 dB Low Noise, Detergent Automation Sensor View Details
|
₹29,590
|
|
