Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings must-have dishwashers for every modern kitchen

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 10:00 am IST

Shop top-rated dishwashers from popular brands like Bosch, LG, IFB, and more during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 with attractive offers and deals.

Highest discount

MIDEA 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher (MDWTT0802D(B) IN, Black, 6 wash programs, Portable, anti-bacterial filter & Intensive 70 degree wash for Ultra Hygiene, 24 Hour Delay Timer) View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

Budget friendly

MIDEA 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher (MDWPF1301F(B)IN, Black,7 wash program, Child Lock, Extra Dry & Intensive 70 degree wash, A++ Energy Efficient,Delay Timer, Half Load, Adjustable Basket) View Details checkDetails

Faber 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher | 6 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Adjustable Racks, Salt & Rinse Aid Indicators | 5Yr Rust-Through Protection | FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black View Details checkDetails

₹27,482

IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details checkDetails

Wi-Fi enabled

Bosch Series 6 14 Place Settings Free-standing Dishwasher (SMS6IKI01I, 60 cm, Brushed Steel, Anti-Fingerprint, Wi-Fi Enabled, EcoSilence Drive) View Details checkDetails

₹47,600

Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GI01I, Silver, Glass Protection Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹43,850

High capacity

IFB 15 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune VX15, Dark Silver, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details checkDetails

₹41,890

Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GW01I, White, Glass Protection Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹41,500

LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer with TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled (DFB424FP, Silver, Inverter Direct Drive Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹51,240

Carysil DW-04 Free Standing Dishwasher, A+ Energy Class, 8 Place Setting, 6 Wash Programs, Electronic Control Display, Water Consumption 8Ltr/cycle, 49 dB Low Noise, Detergent Automation Sensor View Details checkDetails

₹29,590

From compact designs for small families to advanced models with multiple modes, dishwashers are transforming the way we manage everyday chores. Popular brands like Bosch, LG, IFB, and Voltas are known for their reliability, energy efficiency, and durability, making them trusted choices for Indian households.

Upgrade your kitchen with the best dishwashers in the Amazon Sale.
With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 now live, this is the perfect time to bring home a dishwasher. Shoppers can explore exciting deals across popular brands, along with added benefits like bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and exchange deals that make upgrading easier and more affordable.

The Midea 8 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher is a compact and portable option designed for bachelors and nuclear families. With 6 wash programs including Intensive, ECO, Glass, Rapid, and a 90-minute cycle, it provides flexibility for various needs.

It also includes an anti-bacterial filter and a 24-hour delay timer for convenience. The different wash cycles ensure thorough cleaning for everything from heavy kadais to delicate glassware. Amazon sale buyers can find this especially appealing due to its small form factor and practical design that doesn’t compromise quality cleaning.

Specifications

Capacity
8 Place Settings
Installation
Countertop, Portable Design
Wash Programs
6 (Intensive, Normal, ECO, Glass, Rapid, 90-min)
Features
Anti-bacterial filter, 24 Hour Delay Timer
Water Consumption
7–12.5 L depending on mode
The Midea 13 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher offers versatile cleaning with 7 programs, from Intensive for oily cookware to rapid cycles for lightly soiled dishes. Its adjustable baskets, delay timer, and half-load option make it flexible and convenient for medium to large families. Strong performance and A++ energy efficiency ensure lower electricity and water usage while delivering sparkling clean results.

This dishwasher also provides child lock safety, an extra-dry option, and energy-conscious operation. Families looking for a reliable kitchen companion during Amazon sale events will find this model a smart investment for efficient cleaning at scale.

Specifications

Capacity
13 Place Settings
Installation
Freestanding
Wash Programs
7 (Intensive, ECO, Glass, Rapid, 90 min, Soak, Self-Clean)
Features
Child Lock, Adjustable Basket, Half Load, Timer Delay, Extra Dry
Water Consumption
11–17.5 L depending on program
The Faber 12 Place Setting Dishwasher is designed with flexibility, smart design, and efficiency in mind. Its 6 wash cycles cover all needs—from heavy-duty cleaning with Intensive mode to delicate glass care. The removable and height-adjustable racks allow users to fit larger vessels and personalize the load arrangement. With a sleek black finish and a compact design, it is suitable for modern Indian kitchens.

In terms of efficiency, it consumes only 10–17 liters of water and is energy-rated A++ for performance. It has features like Aqua Stop for leak prevention, Salt and Rinse Aid Indicators, and rust-through protection. During Amazon sale, this dishwasher becomes a popular pick for those needing efficient cleaning at a reasonable price point.

Specifications

Capacity
12 Place Settings
Installation
Freestanding
Wash Programs
6 (Intensive, Eco, Glass, Rapid, 90-min, Self-Clean)
Features
Adjustable racks, Salt & Rinse Aid Indicators, Aqua Stop safety
Energy Efficiency
A++ Rating, 1.0–1.6 kWh per cycle
The IFB Neptune FX14 is a freestanding dishwasher designed for Indian kitchens with its DeepClean® technology and 70°C hot water wash capability. Featuring 14 place settings, it accommodates a wide variety of utensils, from large kadhais to small glasses, making it perfect for medium to large families. Its 360° jet wash, height-adjustable baskets, and antimicrobial filter ensure superior hygiene and flexibility.

It includes multiple programs including Pots & Pans, Hygiene, Intensive, Eco, and Super 50’. Additionally, it offers a 2-year warranty on the product and up to 8 years of spare part support. Energy efficiency, hygienic steam drying, and inbuilt softening make it durable and practical. Amazon sale shoppers can find great value in this premium-quality dishwasher.

Specifications

Capacity
14 Place Settings
Installation
Freestanding
Wash Programs
Pots & Pans, Hygiene, Light Soiled, Intensive, Eco, Super 50’
Features
360° Jet Wash, Inbuilt Water Softener, Active Antimicrobial Filter
Water Consumption
~12 L per cycle
The Bosch Series 6 combines elegance, technology, and powerful cleaning. With 14 place settings, it serves families with 5–7 members. It has a brushed steel finish with anti-fingerprint technology, flexible racks, and advanced German-engineered EcoSilence drive for near-noiseless operation. Its 6 wash programs and options make cleaning versatile, and HygienePlus ensures bacterial-free cleaning.

Key highlights include Wi-Fi connectivity via Home Connect, Extra Dry technology, and AquaStop leak protection. This dishwasher not only brings German precision to kitchens but also reliability and hygiene. Amazon sale events make this premium dishwasher accessible at great discounts for Indian households.

Specifications

Capacity
14 Place Settings
Installation
Freestanding
Wash Programs
6 + 4 options including Eco, Auto, Intensive, Quick, HygienePlus
Features
Wi-Fi Enabled, EcoSilence Drive, Flexible Racks, ExtraDry, AquaStop
Finish
Brushed Steel, Anti-Fingerprint
Designed with Indian kitchens in mind, this Bosch dishwasher features the Intensive Kadhai Program to handle tough masala stains on utensils. It works without the need for pre-rinsing and guarantees perfectly clean dishes with its 6 specialized programs. It also adds an additional cutlery box for efficient loading and offers quick cycles for busy households.

Highly efficient, it consumes just 9.5 liters of water per cycle compared to 160 liters in hand washing. Its EcoSilence drive ensures quiet operation while features like Dosage Assist and Glass Care keep performance balanced. Amazon sale buyers will appreciate the utility this dishwasher offers at its price point.

Specifications

Capacity
13 Place Settings
Installation
Freestanding
Wash Programs
6 (Intensive Kadhai, Auto, Eco, Quick, Express, Pre-rinse)
Features
Glass Care, Extra Cutlery Box, Dosage Assist, Half Load
Water Consumption
9.5 L per cycle
The IFB Neptune VX15 provides an expansive 15-place setting capacity, making it ideal for large families. With its 3rd cutlery tray, 360° jet wash, and Turbo Drying, it ensures thorough cleansing and drying even for Indian utensils like kadais and cookers. Complete with an inbuilt softener, self-cleaning system, and antimicrobial filter, it keeps hygiene levels high and maintenance low.

Loaded with wash programs from Eco to Hygiene and customized half-load features, it balances efficiency and performance. IFB backs it with a warranty and spare parts support, offering long-term reliability. Especially during Amazon sale events, this heavy-duty dishwasher is a value buy for families seeking convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
15 Place Settings
Installation
Freestanding
Wash Programs
Pots & Pans, Hygiene, Eco, Super 50’, Light Soiled
Features
Turbo Dry Drying System, 3rd Cutlery Tray, Antimicrobial Filter
Water Consumption
~12 L per cycle
This Bosch model is crafted for Indian kitchens with the Intensive Kadhai program that deep-cleans oily utensils. With 13 place settings and multiple programs such as Eco, Auto, Express Sparkle, and Pre-rinse, it is versatile and effective. Its touch panel and digital display add convenience while the additional cutlery box improves space management.

Consuming just 9.5 liters per wash cycle, it is highly water-efficient. The EcoSilence drive minimizes noise, while Glass Protection and Dosage Assist ensure safe care for delicate items and efficient detergent use. This model becomes especially attractive during Amazon sale seasons when top Bosch performance meets affordability.

Specifications

Capacity
13 Place Settings
Installation
Freestanding
Wash Programs
6 (Intensive Kadhai, Auto, Express Sparkle, Eco, Quick, Pre-rinse)
Features
Digital Touch Panel, EcoSilence Drive, Dosage Assist, Glass Care
Water Consumption
9.5 L per cycle
The LG TrueSteam Dishwasher is designed with innovative QuadWash technology ensuring complete coverage of utensils. With 14 place settings, it accommodates a large load, making it suitable for families of 3–6. The adjustable EasyRack Plus allows flexible arrangements, while TrueSteam and Hygiene functions ensure spotless, bacteria-free results. Its inverter direct drive motor makes it energy-efficient and exceptionally quiet.

It supports 10 wash programs including Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Eco, and Turbo, and is Wi-Fi enabled for smart control. With low water consumption of around 9.6 liters, it is both modern and eco-friendly. During Amazon sale offers, this premium LG dishwasher combines luxury features with durability.

Specifications

Capacity
14 Place Settings
Installation
Freestanding
Wash Programs
10 (Auto, Eco, Intensive, Turbo, Express, Machine Clean, more)
Features
QuadWash, TrueSteam, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled
Water Consumption
9.6 L per cycle
The Carysil DW-04 is a hygienic, compact dishwasher offering 8 place settings and 6 wash programs tailored for Indian cooking utensils. It uses only 8 liters per cycle, making it eco-friendly. Equipped with detergent automation, sensor-based cleaning, and options like Dual Zone washing, it caters to both delicate items and heavy cookware simultaneously.

It has a stainless steel design, LED display, and A+ energy rating, making operation smooth and cost-effective. Its 75°C wash ensures complete germ elimination. Buyers looking to upgrade during Amazon sale can rely on this sleek and silent dishwasher with efficient cleaning power.

Specifications

Capacity
8 Place Settings
Installation
Freestanding / Semi Built-In
Wash Programs
6 (Intensive, Eco, Glass, Self-Clean, Rapid, 90-min)
Features
Detergent Automation Sensor, Dual Zone Wash, LED Display
Water Consumption
8 L per cycle

  • Why should I buy a dishwasher during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025?

    The sale offers a wide range of dishwashers from top brands, along with attractive offers, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen appliance at a better value.

  • Which brands of dishwashers are available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025?

    Popular brands like Bosch, LG, IFB, Voltas, and more are part of the sale, providing options across capacities, features, and price segments.

  • Can I find compact dishwashers in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025?

    Yes, compact dishwashers are available in the sale, ideal for small families or kitchens with limited space, while still offering efficient cleaning performance.

  • Are bank offers included in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 for dishwashers?

    Yes, shoppers can benefit from additional savings through bank discounts, credit card offers, and no-cost EMI plans, making purchases more affordable.

  • Is installation support available for dishwashers bought in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025?

    Absolutely, most brands provide doorstep installation and after-sales support, ensuring a smooth experience once you’ve purchased your dishwasher during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
