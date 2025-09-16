Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco F7, Poco X7 Pro, and more discounts revealed

Flipkart’s one of the biggest sales of the season, the Big Billion Days, is just around the corner, and the e-commerce giant has started to reveal huge discounts on products across electronics. In a recent revelation, Flipkart revealed Poco’s “Festive Madness” for the sale, revealing top smartphone discounts during the sale on September 23. Therefore, if you are looking for feature-filled smartphones in the mid-range and budget segment, then know the Flipkart sale discount on Poco F7, Poco X7 Pro, Poco M7 series, and other models. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is starting on September 23. Here are the upcoming deals and discounts for Poco phones.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Poco Flipkart Big Billion Days offers

Poco F7 5G: This is the latest generation F series phone by the company. The Poco F7 5G is a performance-centric smartphone in the mid-range segment, and has gained popularity over the months. The Poco F7 5G originally retails for Rs. 31,999; however, during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, it will be available for just Rs. 28,999.

Poco X7 Pro 5G: Another feature-filled phone to consider during the Flipkart sale is the Poco X7 Pro 5G. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor and is backed by a massive 6500mAh battery, making it an attractive buy. The Poco X7 Pro retails for Rs. 27,999; however, buyers can get it for just Rs. 19,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Poco X7 5G: This is a more affordable sibling of the Poco X7 series that comes with a unique dual-tone design in black and yellow. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra Processor paired with 8GB of RAM. During the launch of Poco X7 5G, it was priced at Rs. 24,999. However, it will be available at Rs. 14,999 during the upcoming Flipkart sale.

Poco M7 series: This smartphone series consists of three performance-centric models: the Poco M7 5G, Poco M7 Plus 5G, and Poco M7 Pro 5G. These smartphones flaunt a stylish design and powerful performance at an affordable price. Now, with the upcoming Festive Madness on Flipkart, these smartphones will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,799, Rs. 10,999, and Rs. 11,499, respectively.

These discounted prices for Poco phones will be available during Flipkart Big Billion Days, which starts on September 23, 2024.