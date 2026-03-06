Flipkart Big Saving Days: Smartwatches from top brands with discounts up to 84%, explore exciting deals today

Smartwatches have become popular everyday gadgets that combine fitness tracking, smart notifications and stylish design. From monitoring heart rate and sleep to tracking workouts and steps, these devices help users stay active and organised throughout the day. Many models also support Bluetooth calling, health monitoring features and long battery life, making them useful companions for both fitness enthusiasts and busy professionals. Grab stylish smartwatches with advanced fitness features and big Flipkart Big Saving Days discounts today. (Pexels) Buying a smartwatch from Flipkart can be a smart choice, especially during sale events with mega discounts. Leading brands such as Noise, boAt, GoBoulT and Redmi are available at attractive prices. If you are lucky, discounts can go up to 84%, making it a great time to upgrade your smartwatch without spending too much.

Loading Suggestions... 1. GoBoult Mustang Racer Smartwatch Loading Suggestions...

The GoBoult Mustang Racer smartwatch combines a premium design with advanced smart features, inspired by the iconic Mustang style. It features a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display with always-on visibility and supports Bluetooth calling through a built-in speaker and microphone. With over 120 sports modes, multiple health-tracking tools and up to seven days of battery life, this smartwatch is designed for everyday fitness, connectivity and stylish convenience.

Specifications Display: 1.43″ AMOLED Battery: 7-day backup Bluetooth: v5.3 calling Sensors: HR, SpO2 Compatibility: Android, iOS

2. boAt Wave Fury smartwatch Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The boAt Wave Fury smartwatch features a large 1.83-inch HD display designed for clear visuals and smooth navigation. With Bluetooth calling support and a functional crown, it offers convenient control and seamless connectivity throughout the day. The smartwatch also includes multiple fitness tracking features and health monitoring tools to support an active lifestyle. Its stylish design and smart notifications make it suitable for everyday wear, workouts and staying connected on the go.

Specifications Display: 1.83-inch HD Battery: Long-lasting battery Bluetooth: Bluetooth calling Sensors: Heart rate sensor Compatibility: Android, iOS devices

The Boult Mustang Stallion smartwatch features a vibrant AMOLED display designed for sharp visuals and smooth interaction. Its functional rotating bezel makes navigation quick and convenient, while Bluetooth calling helps users stay connected without reaching for their phone. With multiple fitness and health tracking features, the watch supports daily activity monitoring and workouts. Brightness up to 700 nits ensures better visibility outdoors, making it a stylish and practical smartwatch for everyday use.

Specifications Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED Battery: Long battery life Bluetooth: Bluetooth calling Sensors: Heart rate sensor Compatibility: Android, iOS devices

The Noise Twist Go smartwatch combines style and smart functionality with its round metallic design and large 1.39-inch display. It supports Bluetooth calling with a built-in microphone and speaker, letting you answer calls directly from your wrist. With multiple sports modes, health tracking and smart notifications, it helps monitor daily fitness and activity. The smartwatch also offers custom watch faces and a water-resistant build for everyday convenience and durability.

Specifications Display: 1.39-inch TFT Battery: Up to 7 days Bluetooth: v5.3 calling Sensors: Heart rate, SpO2 Compatibility: Android, iOS

The Fastrack Revoltt FS1 smartwatch features a large 1.83-inch UltraVU display designed for clear viewing and smooth touch navigation. It supports Bluetooth calling with a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing users to manage calls directly from the watch. With 110+ sports modes, health tracking features and 200+ watch faces, it suits both fitness and everyday use. The smartwatch also includes fast charging and IP68 water resistance for reliable daily performance.

Specifications Display: 1.83-inch UltraVU LCD Battery: Up to 7 days Bluetooth: v5.2 calling Sensors: HR, SpO2, sleep Compatibility: Android, iOS

The boAt Lunar Atlas GPS Tracking Smartwatch is built for active users with its rugged design and large 1.39-inch HD display for clear visibility. It features GPS tracking for outdoor activities, Bluetooth calling for convenient communication and a functional crown for smooth navigation. The smartwatch also supports multiple sports modes and health tracking features. With a durable build and long battery life, it is designed for everyday fitness and adventure use.

Specifications Display: 1.39-inch HD Battery: Up to 10 days Bluetooth: v5.4 calling Sensors: HR, SpO2, sleep Compatibility: Android, iOS

The NoiseFit Mettle Smartwatch combines a classic stainless-steel design with smart functionality for everyday use. Its 1.4-inch HD display offers clear visuals, while Bluetooth calling lets you make and receive calls directly from the watch. The premium metal strap adds a stylish touch, making it suitable for both casual and formal wear. With multiple sports modes, health tracking and useful smart features, it supports fitness monitoring and daily productivity with ease.

Specifications Display: 1.4-inch HD Battery: Up to 7 days Bluetooth: v5.3 calling Sensors: HR, SpO2, accelerometer Compatibility: Android, iOS

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch offers a stylish design with practical smart features for daily convenience. Its large 1.69-inch display ensures clear viewing, while Bluetooth calling lets you answer calls directly from your wrist. The smartwatch also includes built-in mini games, voice assistant support and multiple health-tracking features. With fitness modes, notifications and customisable watch faces, it blends entertainment, communication and wellness tracking in one compact wearable.

Specifications Display: 1.69-inch TFT Battery: Up to 7 days Bluetooth: v5.1 calling Sensors: HR, SpO2 Compatibility: Android, iOS

The Redmi Watch Move Smartwatch combines a sleek design with powerful smart features for everyday convenience. It features a premium AMOLED display for vibrant visuals and smooth navigation. Bluetooth calling allows you to answer calls directly from the watch, while multiple sports modes and health-tracking tools support an active lifestyle. With a lightweight build, customisable watch faces and reliable performance, it offers a stylish and practical wearable experience.

Specifications Display: 1.85-inch AMOLED Battery: Up to 14 days Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3 Sensors: Heart rate, SpO₂ Compatibility: Android, iOS

The GOBOULT Trail Smartwatch is designed for style, comfort and everyday smart functionality. It features a large 2.01-inch 3D curved HD display that offers clear visuals and smooth touch response. A functional crown enables easy navigation, while Bluetooth calling lets you handle calls directly from the watch. With health monitoring tools, multiple sports modes and IP68 water resistance, it supports fitness tracking and daily convenience in a sleek wearable.

Specifications Display: 2.01-inch HD curved Battery: Up to 7 days Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.3 Sensors: Heart rate, SpO₂ Compatibility: Android, iOS

FAQs on smartwatches What does a smartwatch do? Tracks fitness, notifications, calls, health metrics, and daily activities easily. Are smartwatches compatible with all smartphones? Most support Android and iOS, but features vary by device. Can smartwatches track health data? Yes, they monitor heart rate, sleep, steps, calories, and workouts. How long does a smartwatch battery last? Typically lasts one to fourteen days depending on usage. Are smartwatches waterproof? Many offer water resistance suitable for rain, sweat, and workouts.