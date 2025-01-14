Flipkart Monumental Sale: iPhone 16 Pro price drops by 10%, now available for just…

If you're in the market for a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro, now might be the perfect time to make your purchase. The iPhone 16 Pro has received a major discount during Flipkart's Monumental Sale, essentially Flipkart's Republic Day 2025 sale. You may be wondering: how much can you buy the iPhone 16 Pro for? The iPhone 16 Pro is currently available with a discount of ₹12,000 off its MRP of ₹1,19,900. This deal applies to the 128GB model of the base iPhone 16 Pro, not the Pro Max. Here's how you can avail of this price. iPhone 16 Pro under ₹ 1.1 lakh is a great deal, but be wary of the storage.(Florence Lo/Reuters)

iPhone 16 Pro For ₹ 1,07,900 - How This Deal Works

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 16 Pro for ₹1,12,900—already a significant ₹7,000 discount on its MRP of ₹1,19,900. If you do not have a compatible credit card, you can still purchase it at this price. However, for those with a compatible credit card, such as an HDFC Bank card, the deal gets even better.

By using an HDFC credit card, you can get an additional instant discount of ₹5,000, bringing the effective price down to ₹1,07,900. This totals a discount of ₹12,000 off the original MRP.

Do note that Flipkart may add other charges, such as secure packaging fees, which could increase the final price by a few hundred rupees. Additionally, stock appears to be limited. At the time of writing, only the Black Titanium variant is available, while other colour options—including White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium—are out of stock. So, you might want to act quickly. Other storage options, such as the 256GB variant, seem to be readily available.

Is The iPhone 16 Pro Worth It At This Price?

This is the first time in years that a Pro iPhone model has received such a significant discount so soon after launch. The iPhone 16 series debuted in September 2024, meaning it’s only been a few months since its release.

The iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with the latest internals, including the Apple A18 Pro chipset, which is based on a cutting-edge 3nm process. It features Apple’s latest AI capabilities, a dedicated camera control button, and—most importantly—the same camera system as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max does offer superior battery life and a larger display, the iPhone 16 Pro, with its 6.3-inch screen, strikes an excellent balance between compactness and usability. At less than ₹1,10,000, the iPhone 16 Pro is a fantastic option for most users.

That said, the 128GB storage variant might not be suitable for everyone. If you require more storage, the 256GB model—also discounted—could be a better choice.