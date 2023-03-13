For group admins, WhatsApp rolling out ability to approve membership requests

WhatsApp is rolling out a system that will allow administrators to manually accept or reject requests from people who want to join a group. This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that provides news and updates related to WhatsApp.

Also, WABetaInfo shared a screenshot explaining how the request approval/rejection feature will work.

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot

As seen in the screenshot above, the option ‘Approve New Participants’ is available within the group settings section. Once ‘Approve New Participants’ is selected, the requests from those want to join a group must be approved by the group administrator. The following message shows that the feature has been turned on: ‘You turned on admin approval to join this group. Tap to change.’

Admins can review requests by opening ‘Pending participants’ within the group information screen, or by tapping the in-chat banner.

What are the advantages of the admin approval system?

(1.) According to WABetaInfo, when this ability is turned off, anyone can become a member of a community subgroup without sending a request.

(2.) With ‘Pending participants,’ admins can ensure only the desired members join the group, even when the latter try to join by using an invite link.

(3.) This feature is helpful also in managing groups and communities with a large number of participants.

