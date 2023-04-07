For which device Sony files patent application will blow your mind

First noticed by Exputer. Sony has filed an application to patent a new gen controller that can stimulate temperature depending upon game scenarios. The application suggests that usually they use plastic materials for their controller which is hard to deform, but now they will use a different “elastically deformable” material that can channel temperature feedback. DualSense (Image Credit:Sony)

This new deformable sensor can detect when the players deform the controller by squeezing, rubbing and twisting it. The application also states that the new “temperature control apparatus” will make the controller hotter or cooler depending on the gameplay scenario and player’s response.

The actual idea behind this technology is to simulate our hormonal expression while gaming through artificial sensors. This technology will provide more enriching gaming experience.

Concept of the New controller (Image credit: PatentScope)

The patent filing reads, “As for the temperature aspect, one example included in the filling is mixing a sealed gas bubble in advance into the elastic member. The circuit section in the controller would then have a temperature control apparatus like a Peltier element. This would in term control the gas volume in the bubble and change the shape of the elastic member.”

The file also laments the idea of using a combination of “magnetic fluid” and electrical fields to change the shape and rigidity of the soft parts of this conceptual controller.

Sony is looking for new ways to give players more haptic experience in games. However the current scenario suggests that the theoretical controller is still on paper and has to make a long journey to become a consumer product which is not expected in another three years. But if this controller can deliver those above stated features then it can control a separate fan-base with their new immersive controller collection.

Nonetheless, it’s a very intriguing patent Sony filed, and worth keeping an eye for new updates on this. Hot and cold DualSense will be the new game changer.