Forget iPhone 17 Pro: 3 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro models are making much hype among users for their advanced camera capabilities, upgraded performance, and design. While the smartphone already looks exciting on paper, you may want to wait for next year’s iPhone 18 Pro models. Reportedly, the iPhone 18 series is slated for major upgrades over the iPhone 17 series that may entice buyers. While it's too early to make an assumption about next year’s phone, it is worth looking into what we expect or what Apple has planned for the upcoming year. Therefore, here are 3 rumoured upgrades coming to iPhone 18 Pro models next year. iPhone 18 Pro could come as a worthy upgrade over iPhone 17 Pro.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

iPhone 18 Pro launch: 3 upgrades to expect

Camera: iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to come with a major camera upgrade. Reportedly, both models are rumoured to feature variable aperture in the main camera. This new camera technology will allow users to adjust the amount of light entering the sensor to enhance the image quality. This is also expected to improve the low-light performance of the camera.

Design and display: The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to come with a smaller Dynamic Island that will include an under-display Face ID feature. The display may also include a new LTPO+ technology that may offer higher refresh rates and better battery performance. The smartphone is also expected to get a redesigned pressure-sensitive Camera Control button.

Performance: The iPhone 18 Pro models are rumoured to be powered by the A20 Pro chip, which is likely to be built on TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process. This may bring a major performance boost to the smartphones. In addition, we can expect a new generation Apple 5G modem, and upgraded RAM storage. Apple is also expected to use a new stainless steel vapour chamber for thermal management.

These are the 3 major upgrades which are expected to be introduced next year. Reportedly, Apple may launch only three iPhones in September 2026, which may include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and finally the iPhone Fold. Whereas the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could debut in 2027.