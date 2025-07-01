Forget power banks, smartphones with massive 8,500 mAh batteries coming soon

We have seen phones coming out recently with huge batteries. We're talking 7,000 mAh and even 7,550 mAh in some cases. It is safe to say these are notably larger than what we see in flagships these days, which top out at around 5,000 to 6,000 mAh. Poco F7 comes with a 7,550 mAh battery, and the Realme GT 7 sports a 7,000 mAh unit.(Shaurya Sharma / HT)

This expansion has primarily been attributed to advancing silicon-carbon tech, which makes it possible to include larger capacity batteries in a smaller surface area. This is why you are seeing huge batteries in smartphones that are, more or less, a similar size to normal phones.

But what if we told you that there could be plans in the future to bring even larger batteries, with as much as 8,500 mAh capacity? This information comes from the tipster Digital Chat Station.

8,500 mAh batteries in phones: What we know so far

The tipster, citing supply chain sources, says that the battery capacity of upcoming next-generation smartphones could reach as much as 8,500 mAh for single-cell designs by next year, 2026. There is also preliminary research at the lab stage, where 9,000 mAh batteries are seemingly being tested.

Now, how will these batteries gain such a huge capacity without increasing in size? Well, it could primarily lie with the fact that the silicon content in these batteries could increase from the current percentage, which revolves around 10%, and this may be boosted to around 25 to 30%. There is also potential talk about metal-shell batteries, which also offer larger capacity, but the volume remains the same.

So, all in all, this is good news for people who want no battery anxiety and who do not like to charge their phones. But the interesting part is that we have already had smartphones with 7,500 mAh batteries, so this is definitely not a far-fetched dream.

These smartphones already offer huge batteries

If you think about large batteries in phones released recently, a few names immediately come to mind. The Poco F7 was released earlier in June, and it offers a huge 7,550 mAh battery. You can check out the unboxing here, as well as the comparison with the Realme GT 7. Speaking of the Realme GT 7, it is another phone with a massive 7,000 mAh battery.

So, if you think about it, we have already seen huge batteries in phones, and all of these are notably powered by silicon-carbon batteries. The direction that the smartphone industry is taking in this regard already seems to be towards large batteries becoming a reality.

