Fortnite teases another Dragon Ball collaboration with Goku Black skin leak

Fortnite fans may soon have reason to celebrate as a new leak suggest another collaboration with Dragon Ball is underway. The creative battle royale has collaborated with several other anime franchises over the years such as Naruto, Attack on Titan, and One Piece, with several other collabs including Rocket League and Ariana Grande, proving its growing popularity and reach across various industries beyond gaming.

Goku Black. (Image Credit: Akira Toriyama)

The recent George Lucas’s Star Wars crossover event saw players completing quests to unlock popular character cosmetics such as Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker, and more. Star Wars is a franchise that has teamed up with Fortnite several times, and with its consistent success, it is likely not the only returning collaboration this May.

Players celebrated Star Wars Day on May 4, and now leaked datamined files suggest that the upcoming celebration could be for Goku Day.

Notorious Twitter leaker iFireMonkey has identified an unreleased Item Shop skin with the code name DualParadox, which is a cel-shaded skin similar to all other anime skins in Fortnite. The leakers claimed that it is none other than Goku Black, a character from the Dragon Ball anime. They also claimed that the event may go live on May, 9th.

“There has also been mentions of this potentially being for ‘Goku Day’ which is on May 9th,” the tweet read.

While these are only mere speculations, there is a lot of evidence that backs the theory of an upcoming Goku Black skin in Fortnite. The skin has a pink alternative style, and its cosmetic set is most likely related to one of the existing Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite. Additionally, it will come with two pick-axes, one of which is a two-handed staff, similar to Black himself.

Although none of this has been confirmed by Epic Games, it is quite possible that the skin will be released to celebrate Goku Day on May 9. If the leak is true, fans of the Dragon Ball franchise will undoubtedly receive a treat in their favourite battle royale.

Notably, Fortnite's collaboration with Dragon Ball is not new. In 2018, Fortnite introduced Dragon Ball Z's Goku and Vegeta skin through the Item Shop. This move is not uncommon for Fortnite, as it has also previously introduced skins from other anime series such as Naruto and Attack on Titan.

The Epic battle royales’ collaborations with various franchises have garnered a massive fan following outside the gaming industry and have opened up new avenues for the game's growth. Collaborations have become a staple milking point of Fortnite's marketing strategy, and it is no surprise that fans of both franchises will certainly be happy.

