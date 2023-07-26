Fortnite teases epic Futurama collaboration

Fortnite has revealed a partnership with Futurama, and fans are eager to find out more about what’s in store. Fortnite's Futurama Partnership(Epic Games)

It’s common for companies to work together and cross-promote their products or brands.

Fortnite is a game that has always done this, bringing in many famous characters from different franchises to the popular battle royale game.

It has also allowed for unlikely crossovers between characters that would normally be rivals, such as Sony’s Kratos and Xbox’s Master Chief.

There have been leaks suggesting that Family Guy’s Peter Griffin and his nemesis the chicken would be added to the creative battle royale. It’s unclear if this is a joke by Epic or if it will actually happen, but some fans of the adult cartoon have been looking forward to this collab for some time.

However, it seems that this won’t be part of the next update, but instead, characters from another well-known adult cartoon show might be coming to Fortnite soon.

The official Fortnite Twitter account announced a collaboration with Futurama with a very brief tweet. The tweet had a link to a video that will premiere on YouTube on July 26 at 6 AM ET, and it only said “All Hail Hypnotoad.”

It also showed a short video of the Planet Express ship from Futurama crashing into a giant animated billboard with a clip of Hypnotoad itself. Update v25.12 was supposed to come out on Tuesday, July 25, like most Fortnite updates, but it was strangely postponed. Because of this postponement, the Duos Cash Cup, which was scheduled for Wednesday, had to be moved to Tuesday to avoid players having to deal with downtime during the competition. The reason why Epic Games decided to delay the update is still unknown, but it might have something to do with some final preparations for this collab.

Fans will soon discover more about what’s coming. The video will go live in the early hours of July 26 to unveil what the Futurama collab will entail. Since there is an announcement tweet, it is likely that it will be a big event, especially since the Fortnite Summer Escape event has ended after two weeks of festivities. Players can expect some Futurama-themed skins, maybe a change to the big screen in Mega City, and possibly some futuristic space weapons.

