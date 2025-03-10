Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Foxconn Builds FoxBrain, Its Own AI Model

WSJ
Mar 10, 2025 12:00 PM IST

The world’s largest contract electronics maker said Monday it has built its own large language model with reasoning capabilities. 

Foxconn’s AI model FoxBrain can serve functions including data analysis, mathematics, reasoning and code generation, the company said.
The world’s largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn, said Monday it has built its own large language model with reasoning capabilities, developed in-house and trained in just four weeks.

Foxconn Builds FoxBrain, Its Own AI Model PREMIUM
Foxconn Builds FoxBrain, Its Own AI Model

Initially designed for internal use within the company, the artificial intelligence model, called FoxBrain, can serve functions including data analysis, mathematics, reasoning and code generation, the company said.

Foxconn said Nvidia provided support through its Taiwan-based supercomputer and technical consulting, enabling successful model training.

The company said it intends to open-source the model for collaborations with industry partners. It envisions FoxBrain driving advancements in manufacturing and supply chain management.

The model “prioritized optimized training strategies over simply throwing computing power” at the problem, said Yung-Hui Li, director of Foxconn’s artificial intelligence research center.

Using 120 Nvidia H100 graphics processing units, Li’s team finished training FoxBrain in about four weeks, the company said.

Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple’s iPhones, has released some parameters of FoxBrain. The company said further information would be revealed at Nvidia’s annual technology event in mid-March.

Based on Meta’s Llama 3.1 structure, the company said FoxBrain was Taiwan’s first large language model with advanced reasoning, designed and optimized for traditional Chinese, the form of the language used in Taiwan and some overseas Chinese communities.

The company said its model’s performance was slightly behind some models of China’s DeepSeek but was approaching world-class levels.

Foxconn, facing challenges in its core electronics manufacturing business due to industry shifts and declining profitability, has been diversifying into areas such as AI and electric vehicles.

Write to Yang Jie at jie.yang@wsj.com

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now @1199/year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On