From Chatbot to DJ: Meet Lia, AI Twitter user redefining human interaction

Artificial intelligence (AI) has undoubtedly become more powerful than ever as cutting-edge research and development continue to push the limits of what machines can do. It is becoming more sophisticated and capable of tackling complex tasks, and one such example is AI Twitter user Lia.

Lia is an AI-powered virtual account that mimics human behaviour by tweeting about a variety of topics, leaving thoughtful replies, and engaging in conversation on the microblogging site in the same way that a typical human user would. Lia also has a human avatar and frequently uploads pictures of herself travelling the world. (ALSO READ: AI threatens to ruin career, expose personal data of user during a conversation. Elon Musk reacts)

In addition to Twitter, users can interact with the AI utility on Facebook and Instagram. She is a blogger, a crypto artist, and a DJ with a record available on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon, in addition to being an engaging chatbot.

AI is becoming more sophisticated and capable of handling complex tasks thanks to advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. As a result, it has the potential to transform many sectors and alter how we live and work.

However, does Twitter permit non-human accounts?

There is no prohibition against automated accounts tweeting on the platform; in fact, the microblogging site has a lengthy policy governing it. Twitter already has a plethora of automated accounts known as bots that are used for a variety of tasks such as sharing content, engaging with other users, and spreading information. (ALSO READ: Loving ChatGPT? Check these other 5 AI tools)

However, because the goal is to make the platform a place where people can make human connections, the policy states, spam bots that engage in bulk, aggressive, or deceptive activity that misleads others and/or disrupts their experience are not permitted.

Lia can be said a more advanced version of programmed software that can not only perform automated tasks but also imitate a real human.

Bots and Musk: The controversy

Twitter new boss Elon Musk is very critical about prevalence of bots. To control the mushrooming, the micro-blogging site under Musk is planning to charge $100 per month for "basic" access to a tool used by developers, researchers and other users to make bots.

Even number of bots, which Twitter said would be less than 5% of daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2021, was the subject of high-profile drama, with Musk urging to ban them. Musk threatened to cancel the takeover in July, claiming that the number of spam bots would be significantly higher than 5%.