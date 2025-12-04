From IPL to AI: Google reveals India’s top searches of 2025

As is now tradition, Google has released its Year in Search for India. The 2025 edition is out, revealing the top trending searches across categories such as trending, overall AI, and more. Google has also introduced the ‘A to Z’ of trending searches, with each letter of the alphabet representing a different popular query. We have all the details for you, so read on. Google Year in Search 2025(Google)

Google Year in Search 2025: What were 2025's top trending searches overall in India?

IPL Google Gemini Asia Cup ICC Champions Trophy Pro Kabbadi League Maha Kumbh Women’s World Cup Grok Saiyaara Dharmendra

Google says that the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most searched term in India. In second place was Google Gemini, followed by the Asia Cup in third, the ICC Champions Trophy in fourth, the Pro Kabaddi League in fifth, Mahakumbela in sixth, the Women’s World Cup in seventh, GROK in eighth, Saiyaara in ninth, and Dharmendra in tenth.

Google Gemini most popular in AI category

Google also released the top trending AI-related searches. Google Gemini took the top spot, followed by Gemini AI Photo in second, GROK in third, DeepSeek in fourth, Perplexity in fifth, Google AI Studio in sixth, ChatGPT in seventh, ChatGPT Ghibli Art in eighth, Flow in ninth, and Ghibli Style Image Generator in tenth.

As for the top trends in India, Gemini Trend ranked first, the Ghibli Trend ranked second, the 3D Model Trend ranked third, the Gemini Saree Trend ranked fourth, and the Action Figure Trend came in fifth.

A to Z in Search

Google’s A to Z in Search 2025: Google says that A stands for Anil Padda and Ahan Pandey, B is for Bryan Johnson on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, C is for Ceasefire, D is for Dharmendra, E is for Earthquake Near Me, F is for Final Destination and Floodlighting, G is for Google Gemini, H is for Haldi Trend, I is for IPL, J is for Jeremiah and Rodriguez, K is for Kantara, L is for Labubu, M is for Mahakumbh, N is for Nano Banana Trend, O is for Operation Sindoor, P and Q are for Phu Quoc, R is for Ranveer Allahbadia, S is for Squid Game and Sunita Williams, T and U are for Thekua and Ukadiche Modak, V is for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, W is for Women’s World Cup and Waqf Bill, X is for X’sGrok, Y is for Yorkshire Pudding, Z is for Zubin Gurg.