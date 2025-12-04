Running out of Google Photos storage? Here are 5 reliable options for free

Many users rely on Google Photos to store and manage their images, but the free storage limit often forces a choice between a paid plan and a switch to another service. If you want access to your photos across devices without depending on Google’s subscription model, several options can fill that gap. Check out these reliable options if you want to manage and access your photos without Google Photos.(Google)

First-party photo apps on your device

Most phones already include built-in photo apps that can handle basic storage and organisation. Apple users can rely on the Photos app with iCloud support, while Samsung offers the Gallery app along with Expert RAW for users who want more control. Other brands like OnePlus and Huawei provide their own default gallery apps. These apps offer simple editing tools and local storage, so they work well if you do not need cloud syncing beyond what comes with the device.

Also read: Google plans major Gemini app update with focus on UX, macOS app coming next

Third-party gallery apps

Android users can also explore independent apps that offer flexible management without tying them to a major cloud service. Aves Gallery supports many file formats and gives users detailed sorting tools. Fossify Gallery offers a clean experience without ads and reduces permissions, appealing to users who want more control over their data. These apps do not provide cloud storage, so they work best for users who want to manage photos locally.

Also read: Spotify Wrapped 2025 live: Check your ‘Listening Age’, top artists, and yearly trends

Pro-level editing apps with cloud options

Some editing tools double as reliable storage solutions. Adobe Lightroom provides powerful mobile editing and uses Adobe’s cloud system to sync photos across devices. Photo Mate R3 is another option that supports raw formats and offers organised library tools. These apps work well for users who want advanced editing and are open to a separate cloud subscription.

OneDrive through Microsoft 365

Users who already subscribe to Microsoft 365 get 1 TB of OneDrive storage. OneDrive can automatically back up a phone’s camera roll, making it a practical alternative for PC users who want integrated access across devices. While it cannot replace a default photo app on Android, it still offers a simple backup option.

Also read: How to free up iCloud and organise space without losing your data: Step-by-Step

Setting up a home server (NAS)

Those who prefer full control over their storage can set up a Network Attached Storage (NAS) device from brands like Synology, Ugreen, or TerraMaster. These systems allow users to store photos on a personal server and access them across devices. Several NAS providers also offer photo-management apps that mimic cloud features without ongoing cost.

These options help users move beyond Google Photos while keeping their image libraries accessible and secure.