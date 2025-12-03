How to free up iCloud and organise space without losing your data: Step-by-Step

iCloud plays a major role in how Apple devices store and sync data, but many users only realise its importance when storage runs out. Photos stop uploading, backups fail, and apps stop syncing. Apple offers 5GB of free cloud space, and this fills up quickly when you use iCloud Photos, Drive, Messages, email, and device backups. Understanding how to manage this space helps keep your data available across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro. Here’s how to manage iCloud storage, free up space, organise backups and upgrade your iCloud plan easily.(HT)

iCloud Storage vs Device Storage

Device storage is the physical space on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It holds apps, photos, videos, and system data locally. iCloud storage, however, stays online and links to your Apple ID, which makes it accessible across all devices. Clearing local storage does not affect iCloud storage, and deleting files from iCloud does not free up space on the device. Knowing the difference between the two helps you decide where to remove content.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XTs: Design, display, and performance compared

How to Free Up iCloud Storage

When iCloud storage becomes full, backups stop working, and apps may not sync. Devices running iOS or iPadOS 17 have a 'Recommended for You' section, which helps you identify files, duplicate media, old backups and large items that you can delete.

How to use Recommended for You:

Go to Settings > your name > iCloud. Tap Recommended for You. Review and remove items you no longer need. Even if some items are not listed, you can delete them manually.

Also read: Circle to Search gets new scam detection as Google rolls out new Android features

How to Reduce Backup Size

iCloud backs up app data, messages, and settings. Unused apps may occupy unnecessary space.

To choose apps to back up:

Settings > your name > iCloud. Tap Storage or Manage Account Storage > Backups. Select your device. Turn off apps you do not want to back up.

How to delete old backups:

Select the backup.

Tap Turn Off and Delete.

If you delete a backup, iCloud Backup will be disabled for that device until you re-enable it.

Also read: Vivo X300, X300 Pro launched in India with Dimensity 9500 SoC: Price, features and sale offers

How to Delete Photos and Videos

iCloud Photos uses significant space as it syncs the full library across devices.

On iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro:

On iPhone or iPad, open Photos, select items and delete them.

Remove items from the Recently Deleted folder to clear space immediately.

On Mac and iCloud.com, delete media directly from the Photos app.

In iCloud Drive:

Use the Files app on iPhone or iPad, select documents or folders and delete them.

On Mac, move unwanted files to the Bin.

iCloud.com offers similar options.

How to Remove Files, Messages, and Mail

iCloud Drive:

Delete files from the Files app, Mac, or iCloud.com. Items remain in Recently Deleted for 30 days.

Messages:

Remove attachments or entire conversations on iPhone, iPad, Vision Pro, or Mac.

iCloud Mail:

Delete emails or use Mail Cleanup to remove categories like promotions.

Also read: Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses now available in India: Check price and availability

How to Delete Contact Images

Contact posters and photos also take up space.

Go to Settings > iCloud > Storage > Contact Images and delete the stored visuals.

Upgrade to iCloud+

If the free 5GB does not meet your needs, upgrade to iCloud+ for additional space and features like Private Relay and Hide My Email.

To upgrade: