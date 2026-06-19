From lower power bills to smart controls: Why Atomberg fans are in demand

For years, ceiling fans remained one of the few home appliances that saw little change. Most households bought a fan, switched it on, and rarely thought about how much electricity it consumed. Atomberg changed that conversation by focusing on one simple idea: reduce power consumption without asking people to change their habits. Check out why these Atomberg fans are trending and why buying choosing them over others. (Atomberg )

The company built its reputation around BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor technology, which uses significantly less electricity than conventional induction motors found in many ceiling fans. While a standard ceiling fan can consume around 75-80 watts of power, several Atomberg models operate at roughly 28-35 watts. Over time, that difference can translate into noticeable savings on electricity bills.

The appeal is not limited to energy savings. Atomberg fans also introduced features that were once uncommon in this category, including remote controls, timer settings, sleep modes, and support for app or voice controls on select models. Their ability to perform during voltage fluctuations and run longer on inverter backup has further added to their popularity.

As electricity costs continue to rise, energy-efficient appliances have become a priority for many households. Atomberg's growing presence reflects this shift. The brand's popularity is less about following a trend and more about offering a practical way to cut power consumption without compromising daily comfort.

If you're considering an Atomberg fan this summer, here are some options worth exploring.