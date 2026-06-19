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    From lower power bills to smart controls: Why Atomberg fans are in demand

    Why are so many homeowners switching to Atomberg fans? Read on to know the answer.

    Published on: Jun 19, 2026 5:55 PM IST
    By Affiliate Desk
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | 5 star | Advance Air+ Technology | LED Speed Indicator | Low Noise | Sleek Design | Power Saving | 3 Year Warranty | Gloss WhiteView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)View Details...

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    Get Price

    atomberg Ameza Remote Controlled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Gloss WhiteView Details...

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    Get Price

    atomberg Renesa Enzel 1400mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | BEE 5 star | High Air Delivery | LED Speed Indicator | Low Noise | Sleek Design | Power Saving | 3 Year Warranty (Honey Maplewood)View Details...

    ₹4,449

    ...
    Check Offers

    atomberg Erica Nuvo 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | Award Winning Designer Fan | BEE 5 star | High Air Delivery | Low noise operation | Elegant Trims | 3 Year Warranty | Lotus PinkView Details...

    ₹4,349

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    Check Offers
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    Research-Backed Choices

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    For years, ceiling fans remained one of the few home appliances that saw little change. Most households bought a fan, switched it on, and rarely thought about how much electricity it consumed. Atomberg changed that conversation by focusing on one simple idea: reduce power consumption without asking people to change their habits.

    Check out why these Atomberg fans are trending and why buying choosing them over others. (Atomberg )
    Check out why these Atomberg fans are trending and why buying choosing them over others. (Atomberg )

    The company built its reputation around BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor technology, which uses significantly less electricity than conventional induction motors found in many ceiling fans. While a standard ceiling fan can consume around 75-80 watts of power, several Atomberg models operate at roughly 28-35 watts. Over time, that difference can translate into noticeable savings on electricity bills.

    The appeal is not limited to energy savings. Atomberg fans also introduced features that were once uncommon in this category, including remote controls, timer settings, sleep modes, and support for app or voice controls on select models. Their ability to perform during voltage fluctuations and run longer on inverter backup has further added to their popularity.

    As electricity costs continue to rise, energy-efficient appliances have become a priority for many households. Atomberg's growing presence reflects this shift. The brand's popularity is less about following a trend and more about offering a practical way to cut power consumption without compromising daily comfort.

    If you're considering an Atomberg fan this summer, here are some options worth exploring.

    The Renesa Enzel combines energy efficiency with everyday convenience. Powered by a BLDC motor, it consumes about 35W while delivering up to 235 CMM airflow. The fan carries a 5-star BEE rating and can help reduce electricity usage compared to conventional models. It includes an IR remote that allows users to control speed, timer settings, and boost mode without leaving their seat. An LED speed indicator on the motor housing adds a practical touch.

    Specifications

    Model Name
    Renesa Enzel
    Sweep Size
    1200 mm
    Motor Type
    BLDC Motor
    Power Consumption
    35 Watts
    Speed
    360 RPM
    BEE Star Rating
    5 Star

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Highly energy efficient

    ...

    Powerful air delivery

    ...

    Smart remote control

    ...

    Sleek LED indicator

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium initial cost

    ...

    Plastic remote build

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    2. Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan (Gloss Black)

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    The Efficio Alpha focuses on performance and low power consumption. Its BLDC motor operates between 28W and 35W while delivering airflow of up to 230 CMM at 365 RPM. The fan comes with a remote control that supports timer and sleep functions. Its powder-coated finish and LED speed display make it suitable for users looking for a straightforward, energy-efficient ceiling fan.

    Specifications

    Model Name
    Efficio Alpha
    Sweep Size
    1200 mm
    Motor Type
    BLDC Motor
    Power Consumption
    35 Watts (28W at Speed 5)
    Speed
    365 RPM
    BEE Star Rating
    5 Star

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Low power usage

    ...

    High speed airflow

    ...

    Smart remote convenience

    ...

    Long inverter backup

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Basic visual design

    ...

    Audible air cutting

    For buyers entering the BLDC fan segment, the Ameza offers a balanced mix of efficiency and functionality. It uses around 35W of power and provides airflow of up to 230 CMM. The fan operates quietly and includes a remote control for adjusting speed and settings. It is also designed to perform during voltage fluctuations and can run longer on inverter power compared to conventional fans.

    Specifications

    Model Name
    Ameza
    Sweep Size
    1200 mm
    Motor Type
    BLDC Motor
    Power Consumption
    35 Watts
    Speed
    365 RPM
    BEE Star Rating
    5 Star

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Very pocket friendly

    ...

    Durable steel blades

    ...

    High energy savings

    ...

    Low operating noise

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Simple look

    ...

    Remote range limits

    This version of the Renesa Enzel offers the same core performance with a wood-inspired finish. The BLDC motor consumes around 35W while delivering airflow of up to 235 CMM. It includes an LED speed indicator, timer controls, and boost mode access through the bundled remote. The Maplewood finish makes it a suitable choice for homes looking for a fan that blends with wooden interiors and furniture.

    Specifications

    Model Name
    Renesa Enzel (Maplewood)
    Sweep Size
    1200 mm
    Motor Type
    BLDC Motor
    Power Consumption
    35 Watts
    Speed
    360 RPM
    BEE Star Rating
    5 Star

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Premium wood finish

    ...

    Superior air volume

    ...

    Highly energy efficient

    ...

    Whisper quiet operation

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Higher pricing tier

    ...

    Dust visible easily

    The Erica Nuvo stands out through its colour options and design-focused approach. It runs on a 35W BLDC motor with a 5-star BEE rating and delivers airflow of up to 225 CMM. The fan includes an RF remote, allowing operation without pointing directly at the unit. Along with lower power consumption, it offers quiet operation and can be a suitable option for bedrooms, living rooms, and modern home interiors.

    Specifications

    Model Name
    Erica Nuvo
    Sweep Size
    1200 mm
    Motor Type
    BLDC Motor
    Power Consumption
    35 Watts
    Speed
    360 RPM
    BEE Star Rating
    5 Star

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Award winning looks

    ...

    Directional RF remote

    ...

    Super premium finish

    ...

    Exceptional power savings

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Costly premium item

    ...

    Strict cleaning care

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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    Home/Technology/From Lower Power Bills To Smart Controls: Why Atomberg Fans Are In Demand
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