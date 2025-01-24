Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Galaxy Watch Experience for Kids is a new smartwatch feature that brings peace of mind to parents

ByShaurya Sharma
Jan 24, 2025 04:36 PM IST

Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch Experience for Kids essentially allows parents to manage a child's watch using the Google Family Link feature. 

It’s not just the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the vanilla S25 models are making waves this week. Samsung has also launched the new Galaxy Watch experience for kids, especially on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE models powered by Wear OS. This essentially allows parents to manage a child's watch using the Google Family Link feature, which lets them customise their child’s watch experience and provides a range of tools to help them stay connected.

Galaxy Watch Experience for Kids.(Google)
Galaxy Watch Experience for Kids.(Google)

Here’s how the Galaxy Watch experience for kids works

Firstly, there’s no need for a separate phone to set up a Galaxy Watch for kids. You can set it up from the parent’s phone itself. All you will need is a Galaxy Watch 7 LTE. Instead of a child, select "Select Set-up for a child" and follow all the instructions. You will also need to activate the eSIM, and after this, you won’t need a smartphone.

This feature also helps parents stay connected with their kids when they’re out and about, with features like location sharing, allowing them to keep an eye on their children. You can also manage the child's contacts by selecting who they can call and text, and who they cannot.

There is also an SOS feature where the child can press the button five times to call for help. Additionally, there’s a feature called "School Time" which parents can activate during school hours, essentially acting as a do-not-disturb mode, so children can concentrate on learning without distractions.

Samsung says there are now 20+ teacher-approved apps and watch faces on Google Play, featuring popular characters like Bobby and characters from Marvel.

All of these combine to create a fun wearable experience for kids, allowing them to learn while staying connected with their peers. The watch also monitors their daily activities, helping them stay healthy. Parents can review the data to encourage healthy habits.

When will this feature be available?

The Galaxy Watch for kids started rolling out in the US on January 22nd, the same date as the Galaxy S25 series launch. For now, it’s only available on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE model. Currently, there is no word if this feature would be available outside of the US.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On