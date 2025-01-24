Galaxy Watch Experience for Kids is a new smartwatch feature that brings peace of mind to parents

It’s not just the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the vanilla S25 models are making waves this week. Samsung has also launched the new Galaxy Watch experience for kids, especially on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE models powered by Wear OS. This essentially allows parents to manage a child's watch using the Google Family Link feature, which lets them customise their child’s watch experience and provides a range of tools to help them stay connected. Galaxy Watch Experience for Kids.(Google)

Here’s how the Galaxy Watch experience for kids works

Firstly, there’s no need for a separate phone to set up a Galaxy Watch for kids. You can set it up from the parent’s phone itself. All you will need is a Galaxy Watch 7 LTE. Instead of a child, select "Select Set-up for a child" and follow all the instructions. You will also need to activate the eSIM, and after this, you won’t need a smartphone.

This feature also helps parents stay connected with their kids when they’re out and about, with features like location sharing, allowing them to keep an eye on their children. You can also manage the child's contacts by selecting who they can call and text, and who they cannot.

There is also an SOS feature where the child can press the button five times to call for help. Additionally, there’s a feature called "School Time" which parents can activate during school hours, essentially acting as a do-not-disturb mode, so children can concentrate on learning without distractions.

Samsung says there are now 20+ teacher-approved apps and watch faces on Google Play, featuring popular characters like Bobby and characters from Marvel.

All of these combine to create a fun wearable experience for kids, allowing them to learn while staying connected with their peers. The watch also monitors their daily activities, helping them stay healthy. Parents can review the data to encourage healthy habits.

When will this feature be available?

The Galaxy Watch for kids started rolling out in the US on January 22nd, the same date as the Galaxy S25 series launch. For now, it’s only available on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE model. Currently, there is no word if this feature would be available outside of the US.