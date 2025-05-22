Gemini app subscriptions: Know limitations of free, AI Pro, and AI Ultra plans

At the Google I/O 2025, the company revamped its subscription plans for accessing AI features on the Gemini app. Earlier, the subscription tier was known as “Gemini Advanced”. However, now the plan includes two subscription models, the Google AI Pro and AI Ultra. These plans give users exclusive and unlimited access to the Gemini app’s powerful features, such as text-to-video generation, top-tier AI model access, a greater context window, and more. Know what Gemini app features are included in the new Google AI plans. (Google)

Without the Gemini app subscription, users will have limited access to these features, which could hamper their day-to-day interactions with the app. Therefore, if you rely on the Gemini app for several AI-related tasks, then know the subscription plans, their benefits and limitations for a smarter use.

Gemini app subscriptions:

To utilise the full potential of the Gemini app, users are encouraged to opt for subscription plans, especially businesses and creative professionals. While the Google AI Pro and AI Ultra offer greater access to Gemini’s AI features, the free-tier model also offers several advanced features, but with some limitations. Therefore, let’s recall what free-tier, Google AI Pro, and Google AI Ultra users get and what limitations they may face with the Gemini app usage.

Gemini app with Google AI plan: The free-tier Gemini app users can access the Gemini 2.5 Pro preview model, but it comes with limited access. Therefore, users can rely on the new Gemini 2.5 Flash with deep research capabilities for day-to-day queries, but again, it has limited access, and users will have to switch AI model to continue using the app. Furthermore, users get general access to the image generation tool. Lastly, the Gemini app will not include a video generation tool, and it will provide only a 32000 context window.

Gemini app with Google AI Pro (Rs.1950)/ mo): With this subscription plan, users get expanded access to the Gemini AI model (Gemini 2.5 Pro, 2.5 Flash) with deep research capabilities. Users can also access the AI video generation tool with Veo 2, but with a capacity limit. It includes image generation, expanded access to audio overviews and 1 million context window. Google AI Pro users will also get early access to new features.

Gemini app with Google AI Ultra (Rs.24,500/ mo): This plan provides the highest access to all the Gemini app features. For starters, it includes the highest access to Gemini AI models (Gemini 2.5 Pro, 2.5 Flash) with deep research. Users get the highest access to image generation, audio overviews, a 1 million context window, and early access to new features. However, it still limits the use of the video generation tool with Veo 3.

