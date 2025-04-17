Gemini Live screen sharing and camera now free for all Android users- How to use

Google is rolling out new capabilities for Gemini Live users and it is now available to everyone for free. Previously limited to a select group of Gemini Advanced users, the screen-sharing and camera features are now rolling out to all Android users, as announced earlier by Google. This shift marks a significant move away from the previous paywall, giving access to powerful features that were once restricted or under paywall. Gemini Live’s new screen-sharing and camera features are now available for free to all Android users.(REUTERS)

The new features stem from the concept known as Project Astra, which Google revealed during the I/O 2024 event. In a demo video (First spotted by 9to5Google), a woman used her Pixel phone to scan her surroundings where Gemini AI gave information about the environment, such as the location of her office. The same technology that was showcased in the demo is now a part of Gemini Live, helping Android users with a similar experience.

How to use Gemini Live screen sharing

Gemini Live now makes it simple to share what is on your screen or camera. Upon launching the app, users will notice a new “Share screen with Live” option. Once selected, a counter appears in the status bar, and a phone-call notification is displayed. This feature allows users to browse websites or apps while interacting with Gemini, with the option to end the session at any time through the notification shade.

To take full advantage of the camera features, users need to activate Gemini Live in full-screen mode. A camera icon will appear to the left of the microphone, and by tapping it, it opens a live viewfinder. The app offers the option to switch between different lenses for different views. It’s important to keep the phone’s display active for the best results, as Gemini Live will turn off if the display is inactive.

In addition, real-time haptic feedback has been introduced to enhance the interactivity of the new features, making the experience more immersive and responsive.

Gemini is also capable of analysing images, PDFs, and YouTube videos, and with this update, it can now interpret what is displayed on your screen or captured by the camera. For example, if you need to identify a plant, simply point the phone’s camera at it and ask Gemini for assistance.

The update is free for all users and will be gradually rolled out to all Android devices and tablets within the next few weeks. If the features are not yet available on your device, they should be by the end of the month.