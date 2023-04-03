Get egg-cited for Fortnite's Spring Breakout Quests 2023. How to win all rewards

Fortnite's Easter Spring Breakout event is back for 2023 and players can't wait to get their hands on all the exciting new rewards available. From golden eggs that grant Gold Bars to new chicken variants that lay special eggs, there's plenty to explore and discover during this limited-time event.

Miss Bunny Penny Outfit for Fortnite's Easter Spring Breakout event

One of the most exciting parts of any new Fortnite event is the chance to earn exclusive themed-cosmetics by completing special event quests. The Spring Breakout Quests this year will reward players with XP and various cosmetic items, including the Bloomback Sack Back Bling, Shell Smash Spray, The Works Loading Screen, and a Spring Breakout Banner Icon. And for the truly dedicated, completing all 22 Spring Breakout Quests will unlock the Fresh Flyer Glider.

But the fun doesn't stop there. The Egg Launcher is also making a comeback, and players can find it on the ground, in chests, supply drops, or for sale from certain Characters. The launcher is a fan-favorite and players can't wait to cause some egg-splosions on the battlefield.

For those looking for a more peaceful experience, the new springtime cherry blossom trees and chicken variants add a refreshing touch to the island. Green eggs from the new chickens restore Health and Shield over time, while blue and purple eggs grant a low-gravity effect. And for those looking to earn some extra Gold Bars, the golden eggs are the way to go.

Fortnite Easter Spring Breakout event rewards

Day 1 : Bloomback Sack Back Bling

: Bloomback Sack Back Bling Day 7 : Shell Smash Spray

: Shell Smash Spray Day 9 : The Works Loading Screen

: The Works Loading Screen Day 12 : A Spring Breakout Banner Icon

The Spring Breakout event runs until April 11, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET, so players have plenty of time to complete all the quests and collect all the rewards. Don't miss out on the chance to experience Fortnite in a whole new way and earn some exclusive cosmetic items while you're at it.

