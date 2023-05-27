Get ready for Fatality! Sign-ups for Mortal Kombat 1 stress tests now open

Mortal Kombat fans are gearing up for the highly anticipated release of NetherRealm studio’s Mortal Kombat 1, with sign-ups for stress tests now live. Mortal Kombat 1 poster. (Image Credit: NetherRealm Studios)

These stress tests aim to ensure a smooth and playable experience when the game goes live in September. The announcement of Mortal Kombat 1 came during a Warner Bros. earnings call and was later confirmed by Ed Boon, the creator of the Mortal Kombat franchise.

The excitement surrounding Mortal Kombat 1 began when a promotional video started counting down from 11 to 1. This led to speculation among fans, and Ed Boon eventually unveiled Mortal Kombat 1 with a thrilling trailer featuring beloved characters like Raiden, Sub-Zero, and Scorpion.

The latest MK installment is expected to introduce a time travel element that may tie into the storyline of Mortal Kombat 11, while also giving a fresh look to the original cast.

While Mortal Kombat 11 has been well-received by both competitive and casual players, Warner Bros. wants to ensure a seamless online experience for Mortal Kombat 1. By conducting stress tests, they aim to assess server capacity and address any potential issues before the game's release.

The official Mortal Kombat Twitter account recently shared a sign-up link for the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test. Although the tweet reaffirmed the game's planned September release, it did not provide specific dates for the community, leaving fans curious about when the test will begin.

To get access to the stress test, Mortal Kombat enthusiasts need to have a Warner Bros. Games account and select their preferred platform for testing, with the current options limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

According to the tweet, the studio intends to uncover any persistent issues that may have eluded their quality assurance team.

This public stress test differentiates Mortal Kombat 1 from other games that often lack alpha or beta phases, giving early adopters hope for a smoother launch compared to recent titles like Cyberpunk 2077 or Redfall.

NetherRealm Studios also aims to identify and address potential animation glitches, unforeseen button prompt bugs, and any balancing concerns before the September release.

MK fans eagerly await the release of Mortal Kombat 1, and the stress tests serve as an exciting opportunity to get a glimpse of the game's mechanics, provide valuable feedback, and ensure a polished and enjoyable experience for all players when the game finally hits the shelves in September.