Goddess of Victory: Nikke - Vote for your favourite character and earn rewards

Goddess of Victory: Nikke, the popular mobile game, is celebrating its half-anniversary on April 27, 2023, and Level Infinite has announced some exciting events and campaigns for players to enjoy. The most notable event is the Goddess of Victory: Nikke Global Popularity Poll, where players can vote for their favourite Nikke character from April 12-18, 2023. The winner of the poll will be turned into a life-sized figure, and players will also get a chance to earn rewards just for participating.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke, the popular mobile game, is celebrating its half-anniversary on April 27, 2023, and Level Infinite has announced some exciting events and campaigns for players to enjoy.

Vote for your favourite Nikke character and earn rewards

The character poll is available worldwide and players can vote for up to five Nikke characters of their choice every day during the event. While the top-voted Nikke will receive a free in-game costume, the top five will also receive rewards in the form of an in-game customized avatar frame. Players can vote for the same Nikke character five times a day if they so choose. (Also Read: Minecraft, Pringles team up to create suspiciously scrumptious snack adventure)

Get rewards just for participating in Nikke's Global Popularity Poll

In addition to the rewards for the top-voted Nikke characters, players can also earn rewards just for participating in the poll. Logging in and voting for the first time will earn players an Ordinary Recruit Voucher, and sharing their vote will earn them another one. Daily voting will also earn players a credit that they can use in the game.

Voice actors and live-stream event to celebrate Nikke's Half-Anniversary

The half-anniversary celebration will also include a live-stream event on April 21, 2023, which will feature popular voice actors from the game, including Mutsumi Tamura (Mihara), Rie Tanaka (Ingrid), and M.A.O. (Snow White). The live stream will be hosted by Mafia Kajita, with Moe Iori as a guest. Players can watch the live stream on YouTube and can expect to learn more about the upcoming events and campaigns for the half-anniversary celebration. (Also Read: Oshi no Ko releasing today - Release time and streaming details inside!)

Nikke mobile game gains huge following with unique gameplay and adorable characters

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is available on mobile devices and Windows PC worldwide, and the game has gained a huge following since its release. With its unique gameplay and adorable characters, it's no wonder why players are excited to celebrate the game's half-anniversary. The Goddess of Victory: Nikke Global Popularity Poll is just one of many events and campaigns that players can look forward to, and it's sure to be a fun and exciting way to celebrate Nikke's success.