Minecraft and Pringles team up to create suspiciously scrumptious snack adventure

Apr 11, 2023 07:03 PM IST

Pringles and Minecraft are teaming up for a snack sensation that's sure to please both gamers and snackers alike

Pringles and Minecraft have joined forces to create a snack that's out of this world: Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew. The limited-edition flavor collaboration is inspired by the in-game virtual food item, which gives players a status effect, such as Jump Boost or Night Vision, depending on the flower used to craft it.

Pringles brings the virtual world of Minecraft into reality with new limited-edition Pringles Minecraft suspicious stew
Pringles brings the virtual world of Minecraft into reality with new limited-edition Pringles Minecraft suspicious stew

Now, Pringles has brought the flavor of suspicious stew into the real world, infusing it into one delicious crisp. With each crunch, fans can experience the rich, savory, and hearty taste of suspicious stew, leaving them wondering how they ever survived without it.

The collaboration between Pringles and Minecraft is a match made in heaven, with both brands beloved by millions of fans around the world. And with the release of Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew, the two worlds have collided to create a snack that's sure to satisfy both the gaming and snacking communities.

So whether you're a Minecraft enthusiast or simply a lover of tasty snacks, Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew is a flavor experience you won't want to miss.

