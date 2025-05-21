Google AI Ultra: What is it, how much it cost and everything else you need to know

Google I/O 2025 keynote has now concluded with crucial announcements in the space of AI. With Google bringing deeper AI integration into its apps and services, the tech giant has now introduced a new tier of subscription model called “Google AI Ultra.” With a new subscription model, the company has also renamed the “Gemini Advanced” paid model to “Google AI Pro.” What comes as a surprise with the new subscription model is the pricing that has stunned everyone. To avail Google AI Ultra, users will pay a monthly fee of a whopping $250. However, the plans include several benefits, latest Gemini models, Google app access, and much more. Therefore, if you have been using Gemini Advance for a long time now, then you may want to know the new Google AI Ultra plan and what changes have been made to the renamed Google AI Pro plan. Google AI Ultra is rolling out as a premium subscription plan at $250.(Google )

Google AI plans explained

At the Google I/O 2025 event, the tech giant announced the new subscription plans for its AI-powered tools and services. Earlier, users relied on the Gemini Advanced plan, which was priced at Rs.1950 in India and $19.99 in the US per month. Now, the plan has been renamed to Google AI Pro with a similar monthly fee. This plan includes Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research, and Veo 2 video generation on the Gemini app. Users can also take advantage of other tools, including Flow, Whisk, NotebookLM, Gemini integration to Google apps, Gemini in Chrome, and 2 TB of storage for Photos, Drive and Gmail.

Alongside the renamed subscription plan, Google also announced a top-tier AI plan, which will be known as “Google AI Ultra,” providing users with the “highest usage limits and access to our most capable models and premium features.” Google says it's a “ VIP pass to Google AI.” This plan starts at $249.99 per month in the US. As of now, the subscription plan is only available in the US, with global availability expected soon.

But what makes the Google AI Ultra so special? Well, users can experience the full potential of the Gemini app with Deep Research, Veo 2, early access to Veo 3, Deep Think in Gemini 2.5 Pro, and much more. Users can also access the AI filmmaking tool, Flow with Veo 3 and generate 1080p videos. Other benefits include Whisk, NotebookLM, Gemini integration to Google apps, Gemini in Chrome, and lastly, 30 TB of storage across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail.

To first-time users, Google is also offering 50% off on the Google AI Ultra plan for the first 3 months. Therefore, users just have to pay $124.99 initially in the US. This new subscription model is expected to roll out globally in the upcoming months.