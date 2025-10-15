Google changes WFH rules and now they can no longer…

Google has been tightening its approach to remote work over the past year, having already asked employees to be in the office at least three days a week, with two hybrid days on offer. Now, according to a new CNBC report, the company is making its Work From Anywhere (WFA) policy, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, stricter. Google employees, as per CNBC, will no longer be able to use their Work From Anywhere days to work from home.(REUTERS File)

The report states that the policy previously allowed Google employees to work from any location outside their main Google office for up to four weeks in a calendar year. Going forward, however, even a single day of remote work will count as a full week, according to an internal communication seen by CNBC.

What Google Said In An Internal Document

“Whether you log one WFA day or five WFA days in a given standard work week, one WFA week will be deducted from your WFA weekly balance,” the document says. “WFA weeks cannot be used to work from home or nearby,” it adds.

Simply put, this means employees will no longer be able to use their Work From Anywhere days to work from home, which will certainly limit those who may have been doing so.

Two Days Work From Home Remains

Notably, this change does not affect Google’s existing policy that allows employees to work from home for two out of five days a week. This means employees are still expected in the office for three days each week, while retaining the flexibility of two “light” days at home.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Google was strictly requiring employees to work three days a week in the office or risk losing their jobs. Some full-time employees in the US were offered voluntary buyouts, while remote workers were presented with a similar choice if they did not return to the hybrid model.

