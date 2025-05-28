Google Drive adds video view count: What is it and why is it important?

Google Drive users will soon find a small but noticeable change when checking their stored videos. Starting next month, Google is rolling out a new feature that allows users to see how many times their video files have been opened. While Drive is mainly used for storing documents and images, some users also rely on the platform to keep audio and video content accessible. This update seems to cater to that smaller segment. Google Drive will show you how many times your video files have been opened by other users.(Pixabay)

How to access the new feature

Google announced that this feature will show up in a new “Analytics” section under the “Details” tab of a selected video. To access it, users need to click the three-dot menu on a video file, go to “Details,” and then check the view count under the new analytics section. This change reflects Google’s recent focus on improving the video player experience within Drive.

The view count feature appears limited for now. It only shows how many times a video has been opened, without offering deeper insight into viewer activity. Unlike YouTube, which provides detailed analytics such as watch time and audience retention, Google Drive’s approach stays minimal.

Still, Google describes this as a response to user demand, stating that the view count was a “highly requested” feature. Even if the change doesn’t dramatically alter how users engage with Drive, it might help those who share videos for work or collaboration track basic engagement.

This feature has already been made available to users on Rapid Release domains. Those on Scheduled Release domains can expect it to begin rolling out on June 9, 2025. For now, it only applies to videos stored and shared through Google Drive.

There’s potential for the feature to expand in the future. If Google integrates more metrics, such as who viewed the file, when, or how often, it could help teams and creators gain better control over their shared content. For now, though, it’s a single-number update.

While it may not change how most people use Drive, it signals a continued effort by Google to refine its tools across different use cases. Users sharing media files now have one more metric to refer to, simple, but possibly useful in specific scenarios.