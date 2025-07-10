Google Gemini AI gets major upgrades for foldables, Wear OS and mobile gaming

Google has just dropped a bombshell for Android users and it’s one that could change the way you use your phone, smartwatch and even your games. Gemini AI now sees through your camera, talks to your apps, and lives on your wrist.(Unsplash)

Unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, five new Gemini features are coming to Android 16 and Wear OS 6, signalling a significant shift in how AI will operate across devices. From foldables and smartwatches to mobile games and system apps, Gemini is being embedded into everyday interactions, not just in the background.

Foldable phones just got smarter with Gemini Live

Let’s start with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Gemini Live, Google’s hands-free and real-time AI companion will now work directly from the cover screen of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. That means users won’t even need to unfold the device to access Gemini for quick tasks, instructions or conversational assistance.

More impressively, Gemini is gaining camera awareness via Flex Mode. Open the phone halfway, activate the camera and Gemini will use visual input to understand what you’re doing, offering context-aware help while cooking, assembling furniture or reviewing an outfit.

Circle to search becomes conversational and contextual

Circle to Search, originally designed to let users draw a circle around on-screen content and trigger a search, is getting a major upgrade. Gemini now powers the results through a conversational interface. Instead of just returning links, it will offer summaries, allow follow-up questions and help explore topics without leaving the current screen.

In a surprise move, Google is extending this feature to mobile gaming. Players can now circle in-game elements like enemies, tools or puzzles, and Gemini will offer real-time tips, strategy suggestions, or walkthrough guidance tailored to their progress.

Gemini starts talking to your native apps

Google is also embedding Gemini into Samsung’s default Calendar, Notes and Reminders apps. You can now ask Gemini to summarise your schedule, add reminders or extract key points from your notes, without needing to open or switch between apps. More third-party integrations are expected in future updates.

Wear OS gets a smarter assistant

Gemini is replacing Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch8 series and other upcoming Wear OS 6 devices. It will offer more natural conversations, smarter notifications and better contextual responses, finally addressing one of Wear OS’s long-standing weak points.

Final word

This rollout by Google isn’t just an AI feature drop but a platform-level shift. With Gemini becoming visually aware, contextually embedded and cross-device fluent, Google is clearly repositioning Android to not only be smarter, but also meaningfully assistive.