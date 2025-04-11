Google Gemini app likely to get a new “Power button” to improve prompt- All details

In recent years, AI-powered chatbots have become crucial parts of our lives. From responding to a simple query to planning a whole trip, chatbots do it all. However, one bottleneck that the user faces is writing the correct prompts. If you get the wordplay right, the chatbots get very useful. The moment it loses the charm, the AI chatbots can give you gibberish. Therefore, to solve this problem, Google is testing a new “Power button” for its Gemini AI app that will enhance users’ typed prompts. This new button could provide users with a more detailed prompt for a chatbot to answer correctly. Therefore, know more about this new Gemini app power button and how it will work. Gemini app to get a new button that will allow users to enhance their prompts.(Google)

Also read: Google introduces Gemini 2.0-powered search AI Mode- Know how it will work

Gemini app power button for prompts

An Android Authority report highlighted a new testing feature of the Gemini app, which enables users to write prompts in the correct ways. This new feature was spotted at the Gemini’s file attachment interface, which highlighted that the Deep Research and Canvas options will be relocated to the homepage, making space for a new “Power button” for prompts. This new button could be very useful for people who struggle to type in the right prompt for AI to provide the desired responses.

Also read: iPhone users can now access Google Gemini directly from lock screen with new widget update

But how exactly will the new button function? Well, reportedly, users have to write their prompts themselves first, irrespective of a half-cooked prompt, then hit the new “Power up” button, enabling AI to form the prompt for the chatbot to respond the desired way. This button will enhance the tonality, making it clearer and concise for the chatbot to understand. Therefore, users could have a better experience with the AI chatbot.

This feature could also help users who shy away or do not understand what prompt to use for AI to provide the right responses. If this feature is something that interests you, then know when Google could roll out the new power button to the Gemini app.

Also read: 5 Unique ways Google Gemini can inspire your next big project: Find out how

Gemini app power button availability

As of now, the Gemini app power button is currently being tested and is not available to all the users. We expect Google to roll out this feature to the Gemini app in future updates, but it may be a more quiet release that will focus on bringing ease to users when communicating with the chatbot.