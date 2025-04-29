Google has a ‘special’ Android show planned ahead of I/O 2025

Google I/O 2025 is set for next month, but this year, the company is making a major change. From the looks of it, Android won't be a central part of the main show, as the company is giving the platform its own dedicated event, a full week ahead of Google I/O 2025, which begins on 20 May. The event is titled The Android Show: I/O Edition. It won’t be a live event; instead, it will be a stream, similar to some recent Apple announcements. Google is planning an elaborate event for Android reveals this year.(AFP)

Also Read: Beware, scammers can clone your voice in seconds: AI Voice Call scam explained

Why is Android getting its own separate event?

According to Google, there are multiple things to share about Android this time around, which is why it is creating a separate show. Android’s President, Sameer Samat says that there’s “something special for you,” so that is certainly confidence-inspiring, too. This could also be because Gemini and other AI-related announcements are expected to dominate a major portion of I/O this year, and Google wants Android to receive its fair share of attention. In fact, it is organising a dedicated event specifically for Android.

One noticeable trend is that Google has been talking less about Android and more about its AI initiatives. So, it makes sense for Google to go all-in on AI at the main I/O event and address Android separately.

That being said, Android 16 has already had multiple betas released for Pixel devices, including the Pixel 9. By the time the Android event takes place, we’ll likely have more clarity on the update.

Android Show I/O Edition timings and date

The Android Show: I/O Edition is scheduled for 13 May at 10 AM Pacific Time, which is 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. It will be streamable on YouTube. To tune into the show, you can simplywatch it via the embedded player below. It will go live once the show begins, so you won’t need to go anywhere else.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More