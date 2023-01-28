Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Google lays off HR while he was in the middle of a call. Read his post

Google lays off HR while he was in the middle of a call. Read his post

technology
Published on Jan 28, 2023 09:50 AM IST

Dublin-based recruiter Dan Lanigan Ryan said he was caught ‘off guard,’ as his contract was just extended for another year, and there were talks of a pay rise.

The logo of Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in New York City, U.S.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A Dublin-based recruiter, who was hiring candidates for Google, has revealed he got laid off as part of the company's recently-announced drive to layoff 6% of its workforce (around 12,000 employees), with his termination coming while he was in the middle of a call.

Also Read | ‘I am deeply sorry’: Read Google CEO Sundar Pichai's mail to laid off employees

Dan Lanigan Ryan joined Google on a contractual basis in November 2021, and was working via Morgan McKinley, according to his LinkedIn profile. In a LinkedIn post, Ryan said he landed a ‘dream job with a dream company (Google)’ while walking his dog, just over a year ago.

Dan Lanigan Ryan announced his layoff in a LinkedIn post

"Cut to 16 months later," Ryan said, “I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system in the middle of a call.”

The recruiter added his contract was just extended by another year, with him being shifted to the Cloud Sales recruitment team, an area which, he said, is witnessing ‘massive growth.’

Also Read | From Google to Spotify, these giants have fired thousands of workers

“Only a week ago there was talk of a pay rise, I've been caught off guard,” Ryan wrote, as he also thanked his managers and colleagues, and said he is actively looking for a next position, ‘wherever that might be.’

In recent days, several employees who have been let go by the tech giant as part of the ongoing mass layoffs, have come forward to share their stories. While one got relieved after returning to work following the demise of his mother, a pregnant staffer got terminated as well. A couple was let go four months after welcoming a baby, while an employee, who worked with the firm for 16 years, was sacked at 3 am.

Also Read | Google layoffs: Senior executives to take pay cuts this year, announces Sundar Pichai

Google has defended the layoffs-- billed as the ‘largest’ in its history – saying this was done to avoid ‘much worse issues.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
google alphabet inc.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP