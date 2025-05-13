Google launches ‘AI First’ accelerator to boost India's emerging startups

Google has opened applications for its Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First programme. With support from the MeitY Startup Hub, the initiative aims to fast-track AI-driven innovation in India, particularly in Agentic AI and Multimodal AI, which are seen as key drivers of the next phase of adoption. In line with this, Google’s accelerator programme seeks to nurture Seed to Series A startups building core AI technologies.(REUTERS/ Stephen Lam/File Photo)

Fuelled by Booming AI Market

India’s AI landscape is rapidly maturing. According to industry projections, India’s Generative AI market is expected to surpass $17 billion by 2030, and AI is forecast to contribute significantly to achieving the country’s ambitious $1 trillion digital economy target by 2028. As part of its national digital vision, the Indian government has launched the IndiaAI Mission, which prioritises AI as a strategic frontier.

In line with this, Google’s accelerator programme seeks to nurture Seed to Series A startups building core AI technologies, ranging from foundational models and reasoning systems to multimodal use cases and advanced AI applications.

What the Programme Offers

Selected startups will gain access to a suite of resources and mentorship over the course of the programme. Key benefits include:

Mentorship: Startups will receive 1:1 guidance from experts across Google teams including DeepMind, Health, Cloud, Android, Ads, and more.

Customised Support: OKR-driven weekly sessions and dedicated startup success managers will help companies meet their growth and product goals.

Infrastructure Access: Eligible startups will benefit from free Cloud TPUs, Cloud credits, and advanced AI tools such as Gemini, Gemma, Imagen, and Veo.

Hands-on AI Integration: Founders will work closely with Google AI teams to solve complex technical challenges and incorporate Google’s latest AI models.

Success Stories from 2024 Cohort

Last year’s programme had a measurable impact. Participating startups collectively raised over $61 million in funding and gained valuable exposure via the Google Cloud Marketplace. Notable examples include:

SpotDraft, which improved contract management using the Gemini API, cutting costs by 80% and boosting accuracy by 30%.

Kroop AI, which enhanced user engagement by 40% through optimised pricing for its deepfake detection tech.

Merlin AI, a productivity app, which leveraged Gemini’s long context window to enhance chat and document processing for its 2 million users.

Applications are open until 30 June 2025 via Google’s startup portal.