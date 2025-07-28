Google Maps is crashing while navigating for public transit routes, users report

If Google Maps has suddenly started crashing every time you check transit directions, you’re not alone. Over the past few hours, users across Reddit, Google’s support forums and tech publications have reported a frustrating bug that shuts down the app when searching for bus, metro or train routes. Users report Google Maps crashing when checking public transport routes(Pexels)

Google Maps crashing during transit searches: What we know so far

According to early reports, first spotted on Reddit, the bug kicks in only when users try to search for public transport directions. Everything else, including driving, walking and biking routes, works just fine. But the moment you switch to transit, the app crashes back to the home screen. Android Police was able to replicate the crash on version 25.30.00.78516346 of the app, pointing to the latest update as a possible trigger.

What’s odd is that not everyone is affected. Some people on the same version of the app say it’s working perfectly fine. Others, on Pixel, Samsung and even Redmagic phones are seeing consistent crashes. A quick look at Downdetector shows a slight rise in Google Maps-related complaints, though it hasn't exploded into a widespread outage just yet.

Apple Maps and CarPlay users are noticing glitches too

Interestingly, the issue isn’t limited to Android users. iPhone users who rely on CarPlay have also reported glitches, most notably, the app giving incorrect or misleading directions. While it’s not clear if the iOS related issues are linked to the same bug, the timing is suspicious.

There's also no official word from Google yet. No acknowledgement on their Maps status page, and no mention of a fix coming soon. That’s not ideal, especially since so many users rely on Maps for their daily commute.

Google Maps alternatives while the bug is fixed

While there’s no guaranteed fix right now, one workaround seems to be helping some Android users, using Google Maps in Incognito Mode. You can turn this on by tapping your profile icon in the app and selecting “Turn on Incognito mode.” It’s not perfect, your trips won’t be saved, but at least the app won’t crash.

Other than that, you might want to consider using alternatives like Citymapper, Moovit or Apple Maps until this gets sorted. Sadly, rolling back to an older version of Google Maps doesn’t seem to work in every case.

The issue has not been officially addressed

Right now, the bug hasn’t been officially addressed, but it's starting to gain visibility online. If you’re affected, it helps to report your experience include your device, location, and app version on Google’s support forums. The more noise users make, the quicker we might see a patch.