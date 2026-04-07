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    Google Meet rolls out on Apple CarPlay before Android Auto

    Google Meet now on Apple CarPlay: Jump into hands-free meetings from your dash. Audio-only for safety, iOS 17+.

    Updated on: Apr 07, 2026 10:31 AM IST
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    Google rolled out a slick new update for Apple CarPlay users, iPhone owners can now jump into work meetings right from the car’s dashboard. Announced earlier, this is a big deal since it landed in Apple's ecosystem before Google’s own Android Auto. It focuses on driver safety by removing distractions from work audio or video calls. Users can tap to join scheduled meetings, check their calendar for upcoming meets, and chat hands-free through the car’s speakers.

    Google Meet brings hands-free meetings to Apple CarPlay. (Google)
    Google Meet brings hands-free meetings to Apple CarPlay. (Google)
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    It’s super straightforward and quick to use: Just fire up CarPlay, tap the Meet tile, and join the meeting with a tap. You can mute, switch calls, or leave the call, but there’s no option for chat, polls, or screen share, and the camera stays off. It pulls audio from the iPhone's mic and works on iPhones running iOS 17 or newer. It works for both personal accounts and Workspace accounts, though it may take about 15 days to show up everywhere since this isn’t a global rollout.

    Android Auto users have to wait for this feature to land in their ecosystem—it’s coming soon, with no exact date yet. Google’s prioritizing safe, on-the-go productivity as remote work booms. This could change commutes for pros everywhere, and with Android catching up, in-car meetings might become the norm without risking safety.

    Meanwhile, Android Auto already rocks Microsoft Teams for audio calls, hinting at what’s next for Meet. Mercedes-Benz’s 2026 CLA sedan ups the ante with in-car Teams camera (video off while driving) and chat. CES 2026 teased Garmin’s AI cabin with multi-screen Android OS for voice commands and personalized audio. In-car offices are heating up fast, watch for more hybrid work hacks this year.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

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