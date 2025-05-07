Google ‘mocks’ Apple over AI features, iPhone 17 rumoured design

In a peak Google vs Apple rivalry, Google released a new Pixel 9 Pro ad flaunting how Apple has stolen some of its features over the years for iPhones. With the ad, the tech giant not only brought light to similar OS features but also addressed the ongoing iPhone 17 redesign rumours with renders resembling a Pixel-like camera bar in quite a fun way. In a new Google ad, iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro discuss rumours over Apple stealing Android features.(Google)

Recently, several renders and dummy units of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have surfaced on the internet. With the expected design, many tipsters and people on social media are claiming that Apple’s decision to bring an expanded horizontal camera bar resembles Pixel phones. However, the new potential design still retains the triangular camera placement as its predecessor, and it looks quite different from the latest Pixel 9 Pro model, until and unless we use our imagination to make it look like a Google Pixel.

Google mocks Apple for stealing Pixel-esque camera bar for iPhone 17 Pro models.

Google’s new ad titled “#BestPhonesForever: Responding to the Rumors” showcases the friendly rivalry with Apple. In the video-based ad, Google hosts “The Talking Phone podcast”, placing the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro models together. The ad starts with how rumours are circulating over the iPhone 17 leaked design looking similar to Google Pixel devices. To which iPhone replies, “It's crazy. Can you imagine me doing the same thing you did first years later?” This segment of the ad is gaining much traction, with Google mocking Apple for stealing its design.

Alongside the iPhone 17 camera bar design, the ad also addresses how Apple has been bringing similar Android and AI features to its iPhones, which have long existed on Android phones. First, iPhone talks in Siri voice, how Google introduced Night Sight, and a year later, Apple brings Night Mode, to which Pixel replies, “total coincidence”. The ad also highlights how Google introduced AI-powered Magic Eraser, and three years later, Apple launched the Clean Up tool. After talking about a coincidental feature exchange, Google Pixel reminds that “these rumours are just rumours”.

While Google did not directly accuse Apple of stealing some of its popular features, it simply highlighted how Apple took time in introducing some of the features Android has been providing for years. Now, with the new iPhone 17 series coming this fall, it will be quite exciting to see what new Apple has planned for its flagship model. On the other hand, Google is also preparing for the launch of the Pixel 10 series, reviving the friendly rivalry between the popular smartphones.