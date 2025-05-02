Google One: What happens to your data after you cancel subscription

Google account holders receive 15GB of free cloud storage, which is shared across Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, and other services. For users who need more space, Google One subscription plans offer expanded storage starting at 100GB. But what happens if you cancel your plan while using more than the free 15GB? Upon cancellation, your account storage limit returns to 15GB. (Google)

Your storage reverts, but data isn’t deleted immediately

Upon cancellation, your account storage limit returns to 15GB. If your usage is above that threshold — for example, if you had 100GB of data stored — your account will enter a restricted state:

Gmail: You will no longer be able to send or receive emails.

Drive: Uploading new files and folders will be blocked.

Google Docs/Sheets/Slides: You won’t be able to create new documents.

Photos: New photo and video backups will stop.

Premium features (like advanced support or Gemini AI access) will be removed.

Existing files remain accessible

Importantly, your existing data remains intact and accessible. Google does not immediately delete files stored in Drive, Gmail, or Photos. You can still view, download, and delete content as needed, even if you are over the storage limit.

Two-year grace period

According to Google’s official policy, if your account stays over the storage limit for two years, Google may begin deleting your data. Users are given this extended grace period to either reduce storage or re-subscribe.

Your options

If you're over the limit and want to continue using Google services without restrictions, you have two main options:

Resubscribe to Google One: Restores storage and full functionality immediately.

Reduce storage usage: Delete files, emails, or media to bring your account under 15GB. Once below the limit, full access is restored to Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

No immediate action needed

If you don’t plan to actively use Gmail or upload new files, you can keep your data stored as-is. However, if your storage stays above 15GB, you’ll need to manage or migrate your files before the two-year limit to avoid automatic deletion.

