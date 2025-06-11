Google Photos to soon let you ‘one-tap advanced’ editing for faster, smarter photo fixes

Google Photos is set to introduce a redesigned image editor that will offer advanced editing suggestions with a single tap. The updated editor maintains the current ability to select objects by tapping, circling, or brushing over them. Once selected, the app will suggest one-tap edits tailored to that specific subject or area. Google Photos is introducing a new image editor that will suggest advanced edits with a single tap.(Google)

For example, tapping on a person in the background will bring up options to move, erase, or “reimagine” them, similar to existing Magic Editor features. Selecting someone in the foreground will unlock more options, including focus adjustment, sharpening, adding light, moving the subject, and reimagining the image.

Quick Access to Editing Tools

The editing tools become accessible immediately after the Edit button is pressed, which simplifies the process. Additional features available in the editor include Auto Frame for cropping or expanding the image, an aspect ratio tool, rotation, and a before/after comparison function. Google says this new editor will arrive soon, aiming to make photo editing faster and more intuitive by reducing the need to navigate through multiple menus.

Albums Redesign with Material 3 Expressive

In related news, Google Photos has rolled out a redesign for its albums on Android. The new albums view replaces the previous interface, which featured an “Add description” field and buttons under the album cover. These are now consolidated into a floating toolbar based on Google’s Material 3 Expressive design language.

This toolbar allows users to share albums, add photos, and edit album details. The Sort photos option has been moved to the top bar for easier access. When editing an album, a docked toolbar appears at the bottom, letting users add photos, text, and locations. Users can also add descriptions and edit album highlights and cover photos.

While the full cover design update has not been implemented yet, the redesign offers a cleaner and more streamlined experience, making it easier to manage albums.

QR Code Sharing Now Available

Google Photos has also added a new QR code sharing option for albums. This feature, available in version 7.30 on Android, allows users to generate a QR code with the Google Photos logo at the centre, making it simple to share albums with others quickly.