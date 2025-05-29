Google Photos turns 10; Rolls out AI editor and smarter sharing via QR codes

Google Photos, a widely used cloud storage service for photos and videos, has launched a redesigned photo editor along with new AI-driven features. This update marks a significant milestone as the app reaches its 10th anniversary. The new tools and interface aim to simplify photo editing and bring advanced AI capabilities, previously limited to premium Pixel phones, to a broader user base. Google Photos has introduced a redesigned image editor with AI tools and new sharing features to mark its 10th anniversary.(Google)

Google Photos Marks 10 Years with Major Update

The updated editor introduces a streamlined layout that places all editing options within a single menu. Users can now tap on specific parts of a photo, such as the subject or background, and receive AI-generated suggestions tailored to that area. These suggestions help improve the selected section quickly without the need for manual adjustments. For full-image edits, the AI also offers combined effects to enhance photos in one step.

Furthermore, two notable tools from the Google Pixel 9’s Magic Editor, Reimagine and Auto frame, have also arrived in the Google Photos app. Reimagine uses generative AI to transform certain elements of a scene, such as changing an overcast sky to a sunny one. Auto frame helps users crop images automatically for better composition. These tools join traditional manual controls like brightness and contrast in the editor.

Google Photos QR Codes Sharing Feature

In addition to editing upgrades, Google has introduced a faster way to share albums with people nearby. Users can now create a QR code that others can scan to access the album directly. This method also allows invited users to contribute photos to the shared album.

The rollout of these features is already underway. The QR code sharing option is now available to all users, following an early preview through an APK teardown last month. The redesigned photo editor will start reaching Android devices running version 8 or newer in June, with plans to extend availability to iOS devices later this year. This update aims to enhance user experience by combining simplicity and powerful AI in everyday photo editing tasks.

